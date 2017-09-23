Giants-Eagles Picks And Predictions: What The Experts Are Saying

It doesn’t look like there is much faith in the 0-2 Giants

What do prognosticators around the Inter-Google think will happen Sunday when the New York Giants invade Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles? Let’s find out.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants only a 34 percent chance of winning, using their ELO rating system.

All nine SB Nation panelists are choosing the Eagles.

NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison is picking the Eagles.

Giving the Giants 16 points might be generous. Should I just change it to six now, so I don't have to call our NFL.com editors to alter it this weekend? (They don't want to think about Big Blue's offense any longer than you do.) The only thing more invisible than Eli Manning's elitism right now is Brandon Marshall's role in the offense. I like Manning as a player, but he's off to a rough start. Admittedly, Eli's offensive line has more than contributed to his struggles. At least when Marshall is thrown the ball, he can ... uh ... well. I like Philly's defensive line against Manning's protection by a country mile. That poor guy has already been sacked eight times. Fun fact: Philly holdovers Darren Sproles, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz, the ol' ball and chains, have outgained sexy free-agent acquisitions Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount.

Both Pro Football Talk analysts are choosing the Eagles.

Six of eight CBS Sports panelists are going with Philadelphia.

FOX Sports gives the Giant a 48.9 percent chance of winning on Sunday.

Nine of 11 ESPN panelists are choosing the Eagles.

At USA Today, four of five panelists are going with the Eagles.