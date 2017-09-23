Giants-Eagles Picks And Predictions: What The Experts Are Saying

What do prognosticators around the Inter-Google think will happen Sunday when the New York Giants invade Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles? Let’s find out.
FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants only a 34 percent chance of winning, using their ELO rating system.
All nine SB Nation panelists are choosing the Eagles.
NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison is picking the Eagles.
Giving the Giants 16 points might be generous. Should I just change it to six now, so I don't have to call our NFL.com editors to alter it this weekend? (They don't want to think about Big Blue's offense any longer than you do.) The only thing more invisible than Eli Manning's elitism right now is Brandon Marshall's role in the offense. I like Manning as a player, but he's off to a rough start. Admittedly, Eli's offensive line has more than contributed to his struggles. At least when Marshall is thrown the ball, he can ... uh ... well. I like Philly's defensive line against Manning's protection by a country mile. That poor guy has already been sacked eight times.
Fun fact: Philly holdovers Darren Sproles, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz, the ol' ball and chains, have outgained sexy free-agent acquisitions Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount.
Both Pro Football Talk analysts are choosing the Eagles.
Six of eight CBS Sports panelists are going with Philadelphia.
FOX Sports gives the Giant a 48.9 percent chance of winning on Sunday.
Nine of 11 ESPN panelists are choosing the Eagles.
At USA Today, four of five panelists are going with the Eagles.
Comments
go big blue!
lets win this thing, overcome all our shortcomings and beat those fools..
By reasCR on 09.23.17 1:21pm
This is guaranteed to be a good weekend for us
We either win, which would be awesome
Or we get embarrassed again and get the La Greca rant part deux. Either way, I’m sure to be entertained.
By Inspector Toney on 09.23.17 1:45pm
All the pressure is on Philly.
The are expected to play better and bury the Giants in last place. But their history is full of choke jobs too. They are capable of laying an egg just as much as the Giants are.
By It's the end of the world as we know it on 09.23.17 5:29pm
so they lay an egg and only win by a 24-12 score instead of 35 -3
By luapnor on 09.23.17 8:25pm
Of course we face the Eggholes now
0-2 with barely any signs of life. The Eagles are not very good either but I just can’t see it right now with the Giants. You gotta score points. If we were at least marching up and down the field only to come up with FGs, then I could understand how we have some potential. But its just 3 and outs, stalled drives before the 50 and dropped passes. Not even sniffing scoring opportunities. Everything’s difficult on the offensive side. Can’t we identify a weakness on the opposing team and attack it?
Defense should keep us in it, but for how long? Its a 1pm game so at leas there’s a chance. I want to believe, really I do and usually I’ll give Eli the benefit of the doubt and then some. The arm is still there, the preparation is there. When it comes time to make the throw…its not.
I can’t predict a win, I’ve seen no signs they can compete. Hopefully we see that on Sunday. At least keep it close. Both defenses are very good, tho the Eagles secondary has less then the Dallas secondary. How about we actually run routes that get the ball out quick, if we want to get the ball out quick? Slants, button hooks, fade stops…the stuff that Eli’s got mastered.
By Rorschach44 on 09.23.17 1:48pm
Eggholes! HAHAHAHAHA!
Rec! and never misses an opportunity to take a swipe at Eli.
By Savage of the East on 09.23.17 4:18pm
you're brand new if you think I'm an "Eli basher"
enough with this nonsense.
By Rorschach44 on 09.24.17 7:11am
Considering the plan to exploit the Saints decimated secondary last year was to not target the rookie even once, I'd say that game planning isn't a strength of this staff.
By BluesGiant on 09.23.17 4:31pm
you're allowed to gameplan?
By Rabbit Downey Jr. on 09.23.17 4:43pm
Their game plan is that menu that McAdoo stares at all game.
By It's the end of the world as we know it on 09.23.17 5:35pm
The secret to the O lies within his eyebrows
The menu is just there for show
By Rabbit Downey Jr. on 09.23.17 6:03pm
So move the right brow for pass, left for run?
By Savage of the East on 09.23.17 6:06pm
Right for dump off thrown into the dirt and left for run into back of lineman for no gain
Move both to hold onto ball until sacked
By Rabbit Downey Jr. on 09.23.17 6:16pm
Wiggle both simultaneously for Shotgun Draw
By Savage of the East on 09.23.17 6:35pm
I always rec'd and smoke the rock
By costanza! on 09.23.17 7:55pm
I think most of us are not seeing the major change that McAdoo made from last year...
The "menu" has been significantly downsized
By prob12 on 09.23.17 10:58pm
I think he's taking 3 hours to order delivery
By 27Tango on 09.24.17 3:06pm
0-3
until we ain't
By 27Tango on 09.23.17 1:59pm
On some lvel
that one hurt.
By Savage of the East on 09.23.17 4:18pm
It hurt, but I had to follow my conscience and give him the rec...
Painful and hilarious.
By Samhain34 on 09.23.17 5:32pm
So like
0-4 ya mean?
By nyg_21 on 09.23.17 7:11pm
Brutal
But truth
By Fester McDougal on 09.24.17 1:53am
This is the game
Either the Giants pull it together and get a win or at least come close and lose by a point. Or they give us more of the same and get demolished.
If they get demolished I expect some big changes on offense even the firing of a coach like Sullivan or Solari. This has been the history of the NFL. The Giants usually refrain from those moves of firing a coach or making major changes to a lineup but it is necessary right now and not just a kneejerk type reaction of the fans.
By bigdaddytexasguns on 09.23.17 2:03pm
Sadly, it appears that The Menu is the one who is in over his head. That's where the problem lies.
He needs to be chucked with the rest of them. See if we can keep Spags at DC and let a new HC take over the rest.
By Samhain34 on 09.23.17 5:34pm
Wish I could Rec more than once!
By Sucio on 09.23.17 6:23pm