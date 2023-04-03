The Chris and Nick Show - Rating the Giants offensive needs

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and it promises to be an incredibly important one for the New York Giants.

The Giants were very active in free agency, but no team can build an iron clad roster in one off-season. There are still holes on both sides of the Giants roster as we approach the draft. Chris and Nick go over the positions on the offensive side of the ball and offer their thoughts on which ones need the most help.

In this podcast

Could the Giants still select a quarterback? (1:40)

How urgent is the need for an offensive lineman? (10:00)

How much help to the skill positions need? (20:00)

