The Chris and Joe Show - Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants need to quickly turn the page from Monday Night Football. They have just 6 days to get ready for their third divisional matchup, facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

The Giants are currently 0-2 in NFC East play and are coming off of a bad loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles, meanwhile, are trying to turn their season around and claw their way back to a .500 record. They’ve won three of their last four, scoring 40 points in two of those games, 30 in a third, and only narrowly losing to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe DeLeone and I break down a game that suddenly looks a lot more difficult than it did a month ago.

In this podcast

Is Jalen Hurts a threat?

How have the Eagles change their offense this year?

What makes Philly’s run game so dangerous?

Yet another talented defensive line

How do the Eagles’ offense and defense complement each other?

