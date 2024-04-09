Giants sign Miles Boykin for wide receiver depth

The New York Giants signed former Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin to their roster on Tuesday. The 28-year-old was the Ravens' third-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019. In his career, he has caught 44 of 74 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. He hasn’t had more than three catches in a season since 2020 and hasn’t caught a touchdown pass since 2020.

Boykin had a phenomenal combine in 2019, with exceptional length and size. He only had one year of production as a Golden Domer (2018, 59 catches on 98 targets for 867 yards and 8 TDs), but was still a day two selection.

Although his tantalizing athletic traits haven’t yielded professional production, he still provides value on special teams and as a blocker. Boykin played 972 total special teams snaps throughout his career. He’s not a returner, but he earned a role on kick and punt coverage while being a physical blocker at the second level of the kick return team.

Boykin spent three seasons with Baltimore before signing with the Steelers. His big body and physical blocking style fit well with John Harbaugh and the Ravens. Despite infrequent use as a target, Boykin still played over 130 snaps each season with Pittsburgh. Boykin must carve a role out on special teams to earn a final 53-man roster spot with the Giants.