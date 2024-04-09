NFL Draft rumors: QB ‘on the table’ for New York Giants

We are just more than two weeks from the 2024 NFL Draft. Rumors and speculation about what the New York Giants might or might not do are everywhere. let’s check in on some of the latest.

QB ‘could be on the table’

From Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

While Jones enters year two of his four-year, $160 million extension and is just 26, his successor could be on the table. The Giants are a team showing strong interest at the QB position. Over the last 10 days they hosted Michael Penix Jr. and privately worked out Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. Either (1) They want to draft a quarterback, or (2) They want teams to think they need to trade with the Giants if they want one.

Valentine’s View: That’s hardly scoopage. It is what we have figured for at least the past couple of months.

Why J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. could be selected early

The draft stock of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy began to rise, or at least the media perception of his draft stock did, at the NFL Scouting Combine. For Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., that seems to have begun happening during the Pro Day cycle.

Albert Breer of SI asked some evaluators why.

On Penix:

So after talking to a few coaches who raved about Penix—one said he thinks he throws it a little like Matthew Stafford—I checked in with a couple of people to see what would lead to the disconnect here between the teachers and evaluators. The strongest answer I got was easy to understand. Simply put, Penix has things that you can’t coach. The deep-ball accuracy is off the charts. He throws with anticipation. And he’s tough as nails and very football smart. So where a scout looks at sometimes-scattershot accuracy underneath, and some issues with movement through the pocket, the coach looks at what he can coach, and what he can’t, and believes he can fill in the blanks thereafter. Along those lines, I did have one NFC executive call Penix a “three-point shooter” before the Washington-Michigan title game. Two others I talked to after that agreed with the assessment. Then, I watched the championship games, and saw Wolverines DC Jesse Minter dare Penix to beat Michigan underneath, and go on 10- and 12- and 14-play drives, and Washington couldn’t pull it off. The optimist (coaches) would say that can be fixed with some mechanical work. The pessimist (scouts, in this case) would say he’s been in school for six years, and had great coaching, so it’s not like folks haven’t been trying.

On McCarthy: