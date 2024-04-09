Giants news, 4/9: Adam Schefter, Drake Maye, mock drafts, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Schefter: No QB at No. 6 for the Giants

The Giants aren’t going to take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick.

At least that’s the way ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter is leaning less than three weeks out from the 2024 NFL Draft.

“To me, in the end, this is a team that has enough other needs – in a team that is trying to win now – that I wouldn’t guess that they go quarterback at six right now,” Schefter said Monday on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast ...

“We don’t wanna be up here again—we don’t want to be picking in the top 10,” he says. “We have multiple needs. We are going into Year 3. People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1–4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is O.K., too. That player will really help us. Even last year, our quarterback coach was at the C.J. Stroud workout. We spent a lot of time with Will Levis, Anthony Richardson. “We still spend time with those guys … [and] it’s not just for right now, but when they become free agents. Brian Burns, we spent a lot of time with him in the draft process, so you feel comfortable making a trade for a guy. Drew Lock, too. Sam Darnold, we spent a ton of time with because that was the Josh draft.”

Eagles WR Parris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people ‘why he’s the best’ RB in the NFL

“I think he’s going to show people why he’s the best running back in the league,” Campbell said Saturday, per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. “I know there’s a bunch of debate between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don’t get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey’s by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he’s a different guy when he’s on that field, honestly. And running behind that offensive line that we have, I think it’s going to be pretty scary for defenses. “You pair that with Jalen (Hurts) and the things he can do with his feet, just as far as extending plays, getting outside the pocket, I’m sure there will be some type of read-option game that we go on and RPO stuff that’ll happen. So just the possibilities of it are endless.”

NFL analyst Merril Hoge thinks Drake Maye ‘is the kind of player that will get you fired’ - Athlon Sports Minnesota Sports, News, Analysis, and More

“Drake Maye is the kind of player that will get you fired,” Hoge said. “Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he’s going to get you fired. ... “[Malik] Willis might be the only guy that I can think of that is as erratic as Maye,” Hodge said. “I studied him for two years...I watched every one of his games last year. ...His last game against [North Carolina State] was probably the most embarrassing display I’ve seen from a guy who is supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback. ...He’s erratic. He’s everywhere.”

The best way to know what the NFL combine is really like is by following Peter Schrager - The Athletic

NFL Network's Peter Schrager had an untraditional start in sports media. The NFL combine played a huge part in that journey.

2024 NFL Draft WR prospects tiers: Why Marvin Harrison Jr. is not the undisputed #1, with Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze climbing up draft boards

It wasn’t that long ago when Marvin Harrison Jr., the former Ohio State star most considered to be the top player in the draft, was looked upon as a lock to be the first receiver taken.

Giants re-signing Isaiah Simmons: Where hybrid defender fits into Shane Bowen’s scheme - CBSSports.com

Could Simmons be used as a hybrid linebacker/safety?

