Make the case: Chop Robinson or Jared Verse?

General manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants already made a hefty investment into their edge room at the start of the new league year with their acquisition of former Carolina Panther Brian Burns. The Giants traded one of their second-round picks and a fifth-round pick next year to the Panthers for the 25-year-old pass rusher. The Giants then signed Burns to a five-year, $141 million contract with $87.5 million guaranteed.

Burns joins Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, a respectable trio of rushers. Still, as the great Ernie Accorsi famously stated - “you can never have too many pass rushers.” It wasn’t surprising to hear about the Giant's interest in Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson earlier last week. The likelihood of the Giants selecting an edge defender in Round 1 is mostly contingent on a trade-down in round one of the draft. However, Robinson could also fall in the draft to pick 47 - similar to Azeez Ojulari in 2021 - even though it does seem unlikely.

Regardless of Jared Verse and Chop Robinson, edge help is still needed for the future and the 2024 season. The acquisition of Burns alleviates the desperation of that need, but it remains a need, nonetheless. Here are two of the top edge defenders in the draft, just in case the Giants find themselves trading down with the Minnesota Vikings and selecting at 11 and 23.

Chop Robinson, Penn State

A former five-star recruit out of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where he was the first overall Maryland recruit, the second edge, and the 22nd national recruit in the 2021 cycle. Robinson initially attended Maryland for one season before transferring to Penn State for his final two collegiate seasons. Robinson broke the career sack record at Quince Orchard High School.

Robinson recorded 11.5 sacks on 497 total pass-rushing reps. He had 60 career tackles, 20 for a loss, three forced fumbles, and 36 STOPs. He finished the 2023 season with just 26 pressures on 148 pass-rushing reps in 2023, but he had 87 pressures through 497 pass-rushing reps in college. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was the fourth-highest-graded pass rusher, with a 20.9% pass rush win rate (13th highest in college football).

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson was First-team All-Big Ten in 2023, despite missing a few games due to injury. He suffered the undisclosed injury after a helmet-to-helmet collision against Ohio State (Week 8). The collision resulted in the cart, and the injury was scary. Robinson dressed for the Maryland game but did not play; he returned to the field in Week 11 vs. Michigan. He finished the season strong with seven pressures through three games, with a sack and three quarterback hits. Robinson attended the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Strengths

Electric overall athlete

INSANE get-off and burst - one of the more sudden players in the draft

Rare short-area quickness to quickly close width and finish with violence

Explosive - low - twitchy pass rusher

Burst off lateral agility - dangerous when tying up OTs feet in pass set

Can keep low profile when moving laterally - active hands

Quickly made jump-setting OT pay

Michigan Q1 14:22; Q1 8:54

Michigan State Q3 3:53

Rutgers Q3 1:25

Swivel like upper-body

Body pivots around his spin with low and controlled center of gravity

Excellent control to keep hips oriented toward a target with the upper body flexibility to avoid punches from OL

Steps well outside of his frame when rushing to present difficult angles for OL

Insane ability to flatten at the top of the pass-rushing arc

Flashed beautiful footwork up pass rushing arc - very difficult player to block when low

Dips underneath OT punches from wide angle and when tight

Rare control and balance with incredible stress on his ankle joints

Quick and efficient double-swipe to rip combination

Evasive chest - difficult to frame in a phone booth

WIDE-9 rusher: hands at the point of contact - flattens angles well

Low, explosive, nature gives him a solid bull-rush

Can convert speed to power - isn’t just a finesse/speed rusher

1-Gap penetrating run defender

Gets low and skinny through gaps - solid ability to work through trash vs. run

Strong hands to violently pull OL to the deck - OL must stay low against him when locked out

Best of luck to tight ends attempting to block down when he slants inside

Impressive bend and ability to stay low around pullling OL - avoids contact upfield and can bend around to make tackle (this can be protected by scheme to avoid having him as kick-out)

Functional kick out contain defender on edge due to lower-body strength/center of gravity

Athletic enough to drop into coverage and operate in space (91 coverage snaps in his career)

Versatile enough to operate as a simulated pressure dropper

Very hot motor

Just turned 21 years old

Weaknesses

Short arms and lack of length are an issue

12th percentile arm length - 5th percentile wingspan

Just an adequate run defender when tasked to read

Tossed on the ground in run game

Michigan Q1 10:23; Michigan Q2 00:51

Rutgers Q2 11:36

Illinois Q1 12:54

Can be better with his eyes as a run-defender

Technique to set the edge needs to be refined

While he flashes dangerous ability as a pass rusher, it’s not yet consistent

Uses hands well at the top of the arc to finalize the win, but lacked a consistent counter move when OL matched his speed

Needs more weapons to his counter-rush plan

Sub-optimal production for his pass-rushing traits (only 11.5 career sacks)

Still raw as an overall player but with tantalizing physical traits

Suffered scary injury in 2024 that resulted in the cart - returned a few weeks later

Chop Robinson is a twitchy pass rusher with rare sudden burst and a rare ability to tightly bend the edge while keeping his chest small to avoid clean punches from offensive tackles when he is rushing high side. His 10-yard split was in the 97th percentile for edge defenders, to no one’s surprise. Robinson puts immense weight on his ankle joints while still maintaining momentum and balance, as he tightly corners around offensive linemen with an impressive ability to bend underneath contact and use his hands to enhance his leverage as a high-side rusher.

Robinson’s current calling card is to rush high side - using his insane athletic traits - to put stress on opposing offensive tackles. It’s not a surprise that the Giants are interested in Robinson, who is tailor-made for Shane Bowen’s defense that features a ton of WIDE-9 rushes on passing downs. Robinson is a nightmare to block from a wide angle; a combination of Robinson and Brian Burns would be a dangerous duo for opposing offensive tackles against the pass. Bowen uses a lot of simulated pressure that drops edge defenders into coverage - Robinson does this well with a solid overall grasp in shallow zones.

Robinson is still raw as a player. His ability to stay low and slant around blockers, using his agility and short-area quickness to disrupt rushing lanes, is an asset. Still, his ability to stack and read is hindered by only average play strength and eyes that are also hurt due to poor length. Robinson is also not quite polished as a pass rusher. He flashes brilliant footwork when rushing high side, with some speed to power plays, but he fails to have a consistent counter punch when offensive tackles respond well to his first move.

I get the appeal of Robinson, especially at his age. The concerns about his inability to consistently play the run at the NFL level aren’t unfair, but there are just a few players with his type of pass-rushing upside and lightning quickness. The NFL is predicated on pressuring the quarterback, and there are few pass rushers in the draft with his type of elite bend and quickness. His ceiling is very high, but his floor could be a short-armed situational pass rusher who needs to develop more moves.

Jared Verse, Florida State

Jared Verse made his presence felt in his two seasons at Florida State. He amassed 60 pressures in 2023 and 36 in 2022. He finished this past season with 18 in two games (eight against Florida and 10 against Louisville in the Conference Championship). Before arriving in Tallahassee, Verse was a star for the Albany Great Danes.

He recorded 98 pressures in his two seasons at Florida State (534 pass-rushing reps). He finished college with 151 pressures and 31 sacks (18 at Florida State). He had 89 tackles in two seasons at Florida State, with 29.5 tackles for a loss over that span of time. He was one of the highest-graded pass rushers in college football in each of his seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Verse earned two consecutive first-team All-American selections at Florida State. He was the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 at Albany and was first-team All-CAA in 2021.

Verse had a unique path to Florida State. He grew up in Berwick, PA., where he played tight end and defensive end at Central Columbia High School. He was undersized and received no FBS scholarships coming out of high school.

Verse reportedly gained 40 pounds ahead of the 2020 season before Albany canceled their fall sports due to COVID-19. He played the next season at Albany and transferred.His transformation made him one of the more sought-after transfer prospects in the portal after the 2021 season. He was a four-star recruit, the second edge defender in the portal, and the 21st overall player. He also added seven extra pounds ahead of the 2023 season. Verse will hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Strengths

Well put together build, good thickness

Excellent athlete with exceptional burst, agility, and COD

Very quick first few steps - amazing first step

Elite pursuit speed

His low center of gravity is maintained through his first few steps

Does a magnificent job disguising his intentions on his first few steps

Routinely punished over-eager/indecisive OL who commit too early

Cinderblock hands - very heavy and powerful

Hands are heavy and fast - call them Brandon Jacobs!

Some of the heavier hands I’ve studied from an EDGE

Strength + base provided an elusive target for OL to square/punch

Does an elite job protecting his chest - explodes low to high with minimal surface area for OT to grasp, especially combined with his quickness

Can and will win with speed or power as a pass rusher

Engage bull-rush instantaneously - timing to strike when OT commits to high-side rush

Unique speed to power threat

Defeated three blockers to help sack QB

Vs. Florida Q1 1:15

Vs. Duke Q2 10:21

Sells high side rush well with first few steps

Gets horizontal through double teams

Insane hits on the QB

Has explosiveness and bend to win high-side

Has elite play strength to run right through OT with bull rush

An array of pass-rushing moves include impressive and violent chop to win around the edge - a very swift arm over - flat-out fun power rush moves

Ran through multiple OL as if it was me blocking them - defeated multiple triple teams for significant pressure and/or sacks

Capable run defender who did a solid job avoiding contact and making plays around the blocker

Used his extension well at the point of attack with a solid ability to quickly shed

Serious overall pop on contact

Quickness and penetration ability will lead him to double-digit TFLs

Elite competitive toughness

Effort for days, never gives up

Weaknesses

Play strength vs. Double teams to the play side

Q3 7:35 Florida

Q2 6:45; Q3 7:50 Syracuse

Seemed to freelance on the play side of power/counter

Indecisive on when/how to spill/box/squeeze power/counter

May have been a product of the exotic system

The system and his upfield burst ran him out of some run responsibilities

Will turn 24 during his rookie season - older than Kayvon Thibodeaux

Violence, violence, and more violence. Verse inspired Miley Cyrus because he comes in like a wrecking ball. He combines an elite ability to convert speed to power with some of the heavier hands I’ve seen from an edge defender while possessing enough bend to win with speed around the edge and enough power to run through quality opponents.

Verse does a great job timing his pass-rushing reps to attack offensive linemen when they’re least ready; he does this by shrewdly disguising his path up the arc with elite micromovements to confuse. He strikes with power when an offensive lineman commits to speed or engages his speed/bend around the edge when the lineman sits to absorb a power move.

The defense he played in tasked him to slant/exchange gaps often. He’s a capable run defender who did seem spontaneous against power/gap and counter concepts. His physical nature - and the defense he played in at FSU - give me little reason to doubt his ability to squeeze/wrong arm/or spill as a run defender when necessary.

Verse has a very high floor as a prospect but does have a ceiling despite being an older player. He has double-digit sack upside. The jolt he provides on contact due to his hands/explosive nature will be an asset for him in his first year. He’s a day-one starter that will make a fan base very happy.

The verdict

I evaluated Verse’s tape well before Shane Bowen was hired as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. I just recently finished the Chop Robinson evaluation. I’m not shocked at the reports about the Giants' interest in Robinson. I speculate that the idea of his addition would create - in theory - an unparalleled pass-rushing package predicated on elite speed/bend off the edge with one of the best interior pass rushers in Dexter Lawrence, with Kayvon Thibodeaux as the fourth “down lineman.” Hear me out ...

Bowen frequently employed a WIDE-9 in obvious passing situations.

The WIDE-9 alignment is a nightmare for offensive tackles to account for when the rusher possesses a combination of explosiveness and bend. Burns and Robinson will be two of the most explosive and bendiest players in the NFL once the latter is drafted at the end of April.

If New York is serious about entertaining Robinson, it would give the Giants one of the more dynamic and unique four-man pass-rushing packages in the NFL. The package would also allow Bowen to devise more effective simulated pressures since all three of the edge defenders in the package can drop into coverage. Would it be incredibly fun? No doubt, Robinson’s raw physical traits and gumby-like bend up the arc are tantalizing, but I have other concerns about Robinson’s profile when juxtaposed next to Jared Verse

Verse will be 24 in November before Robinson turns 22 in January. I get the allure of Robinson, who is more boom-bust than Verse, but I love Verse’s tape. He has a much higher floor than Robinson, but the ceiling remains high. I have a higher grade on Verse, and for that, I’m going with the former Albany Great Dane (Chris Pflum is celebrating somewhere).

They both weighed the same at the combine. Robinson had a quicker 10-yard split and ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any edge defender over 250 pounds. Verse is taller and longer, and he may wear Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet on both hands when he rushes. Robinson has underrated power and is by no means just a pure finesse rusher, but adding two edge defenders (Burns is the other) who struggle to set and read on the edge could be a problem for the Giants. Both slant and avoid contact better than most in the NFL, but early downs could pose issues for the Giants.

Still, I love the idea of Robinson and the possibility of that WIDE-9 rushing package. Again, adding either player would likely have to happen in Round 2 (highly unlikely Verse is there) or if the Giants trade down in some fashion.