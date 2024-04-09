2024 NFL Draft quarterback deep dive: Jayden Daniels, LSU

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels enters the 2024 NFL Draft as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Daniels is coming off a fantastic season that saw him go 236 of 327 (72.2 percent completion) for 3,812 yards (11.7 per attempt), with 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also carried the ball 135 times for 1,134 yards (8.4 per carry) and another 10 touchdowns. Daniels’ success in 2023 catapulted him to the top of draft boards, and he will likely be a Top 5 selection in the upcoming draft.

However, the fairytale ending belies a winding road for Daniels. H is’s a much more interesting and nuanced prospect than his final season would suggest. It isexpected that Daniels will be one of the first three (or two) players selected in the 2024 Draft and likely unavailable to the New York Giants at No. 6 overall.

That said, the quarterbacks in this draft class are closer than many give them credit, and surprises can happen on draft night. Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll attended the LSU Pro Day, and the Giants scheduled a meeting with the quarterback after his workout.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan mentioned that Schoen and Daboll could target Daniels if he slips past the Washington Commanders at No. 2.

“When it comes to this year’s quarterbacks, Daniels is a name to keep an eye on, if he’s not among the top two picks with Williams. He is a player who is well-regarded within the organization and that multiple sources with connections to Schoen and Daboll believe would be an ideal fit in their offense.”

Daniels’ game has a surprising similarity to a young Tyrod Taylor, with whom Daboll has worked multiple times.

It seems unlikely that the Giants will have the opportunity to draft Daniels. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no chance it will happen. And even if it doesn’t the Giants could be playing against Daniels for years to come, so it makes sense to find out who he is as a quarterback.

Background

Daniels was heavily recruited out of high school. He was considered one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country and rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals, and 247sports. He was generally rated as the best or second-best dual-threat quarterback in his recruiting class and was widely considered a similar caliber of recruit as Spencer Rattler.

He received offers from 24 programs, ranging from smaller schools like New Mexico and Iowa State to powerhouse programs like USC, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, and Ohio State. The San Bernardino native wanted to stay on the west coast and ultimately committed to Arizona State to play for Herm Edwards after also visiting Cal, UCLA, and Utah.

Daniels’ freshman season made good on the hype. Arizona State went 8-5 and won the Sun Bowl, with Daniels completing 205 passes on 338 attempts (60.7 percent), throwing for 2,943 yards (8.7 per attempt), and 17 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. He also carried the ball 125 times for 355 yards (2.8 per carry), and 3 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Daniels’ momentum was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and he wouldn’t completely eclipse those numbers until this past season at LSU.

Daniels would ultimately transfer from Arizona State to LSU before the 2022 season. There was speculation that he could declare for the draft after the 2021 season, but Daniels ultimately left for LSU to be coached by Brian Kelly. That also offered the chance to rebuild his draft stock surrounded by the talent provided by LSU’s recruiting and against the SEC.

That proved to be a wise decision, as Daniels had a historically great season in 2023 which ended in winning the Heisman Trophy.

Measurables

Daniels has a long, lean, and athletic build that gives him the height that teams tend to look for from their quarterbacks. He also has long enough arms that work well with his over-the-top delivery to throw with good trajectory.

Daniels also has adequately sized hands, which allow him to grip the ball securely when throwing deep as well as throw with touch. He also has good ball security when navigating the pocket, scrambling, or carrying the ball as a runner.

He has a relatively thin frame, officially weighing in at 210 pounds at 6-foot-3 ¼ inches tall. He appears to play at less than that, which could lead to injury concerns among teams. Those concerns shouldn’t be too significant, as Daniels has proved durable. Over the last two years, he’s had a concussion and a high ankle sprain, despite taking a lot of hits as a runner and passer.

Intangibles

So much of what we focus on with quarterbacks is tangible — things like their height, weight, 40 times, or their ball velocity. However much of what makes a quarterback successful is intangible.

We can’t measure things like mental processing, football IQ, leadership, or competitiveness, but we can see their effects.

Football IQ and mental processing

Daniels is an experienced quarterback, having started 55 games during his time at Arizona State and LSU.

He understands coverage shells as well as post-snap coverage rotations. That allows him to anticipate where defenders will be in coverage and where he’ll be going with the ball. He throws with impressive anticipation on most routes, frequently beginning his motion before his receiver begins his break or has started working back to the ball.

Daniels has also shown improved understanding and command of LSU’s offense. He seemed to be given more full-field reads in 2023 and navigated them well. He generally moved smoothly between his reads and didn’t seem to become hung up on any receivers. Daniels also showed solid eye discipline when navigating more involved read progressions. While he doesn’t make an exaggerated effort to manipulate defenders with his eyes or body language, he does show an understanding of how to use his eyes to create space for his receivers.

There are a couple of issues in Daniels’ game from a mental perspective.

The first is a willingness to abandon the pocket prematurely in the face of pressure. That’s understandable given his athleticism (more on that later), however, there were stretches in his tape when he became predictable. There were multiple instances where it was obvious before the snap that Daniels would pull the ball down and run, just based on the pressure package shown by the defense. That primarily happened earlier in his development, and he did show greater patience in the pocket in 2023 – which very likely contributed to his impressive season.

The tendency to scramble unnecessarily, or at least prematurely, was still there in 2023. Daniels’ athleticism is such that it often worked out for him, but his tendency to scramble when faced with pressure left yards (and points) on the field in some situations. It also opened him up to some big hits as a runner.

Those instances where scrambling early worked out were cases of a poor process producing favorable results. That’s great when it works, but could be an issue at the NFL level. Opposing defenses could key on a willingness to escape the pocket and force him to make decisions they’re expecting and expose him to unnecessary punishment.

Daniels can lock on to receivers – or spots – when the offense is running simple passing concepts. His head will often turn to his intended spot right at the snap of the ball when he’s executing a one-man read. Well-coached defenses and defenders were able to read his eyes and follow them to the catch point. That led to several passes defensed in the tape viewed, as well as hard hits on his receivers.

A tendency to lock on also contributed to some sacks. Daniels’ sack rate throughout his career is a concern given how frequently he runs as well. It was high (8.6 percent) as a freshman, came down in his four games as a sophomore in 2020 (6.7 percent), then rose again in 2021 (8.0 percent), and topped out at 10 percent at LSU in 2022. Every sack has its own story and there were multiple contributing factors on a given play.

Part of the issue was LSU’s offensive scheme. Many play designs failed to provide quick, easy answers for Daniels in the passing game, instead relying on his scrambling ability to do the work of a check-down. Sometimes he wasn’t able to out-athlete defenders and was caught in the backfield.

There were also instances where his aggression as a passer got the best of him and he would get locked in down the field. There were times when Daniels would play without pocket presence and would be surprised by pressure and take hits when he probably should have thrown the ball away earlier in the play.

Daniels navigates full-field reads and shows enough eye discipline that he should be able to correct the tendency with coaching in the NFL. However, it’s worth noting as a prospect.

Leadership and toughness

Daniels is an undeniably tough quarterback.

He plays with calculated aggression as a passer. He generally avoids putting the ball in harm’s way when he doesn’t need to do so, however, he’s also perfectly willing to attack when it’s appropriate. Not only is Daniels willing to challenge tight coverages and give his receivers the chance to make a play on the ball, but he’s also willing to attack deep down the field. That willingness not only forced the defense to respect his ability as a vertical passer but also created room underneath for quick passes and runs – as well as explosive plays from Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Daniels has impressive physical toughness as well as mental toughness. He shows little regard for his safety as a runner. He also shows a willingness to stand in the pocket and take a hit when attacking down the field.

Part of Daniels’ maturation and development as a quarterback has involved his development as a leader.

Daniels had a reputation as a calm and poised passer as a freshman and sophomore. That worked in his favor early on in his career, however, people around the Arizona State program seemed to be waiting for more from him.

ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore said of the feeling around the ASU program in 2021, “He’s a quiet guy, calm and cool. But sometimes you need from your quarterback or your best players, they’ve got to be more vocal, more assertive, more, ‘Hey, I will take charge of this.’”

While Daniels and (former ASU head coach) Herm Edwards appeared to be a good fit together and reportedly had similarly laid-back personalities, there seemed to be some friction within the ASU program.

Doug Haller, writing for The Athletic, reported that, “According to a program source, he had talked of leaving Arizona State, declaring for the NFL Draft or transferring as far back as last season (2021).”

Fast forward to 2023 and Daniels seems to have taken the strides those around Arizona State were hoping he would have made earlier.

Daniels was lauded for his leadership following LSU’s loss to Florida State. He took full responsibility for the loss, saying after the game, “Everything falls on me. Being the leader and the quarterback of the team, I gotta get the guys going.” Stepping up like that after a loss struck a chord with the LSU locker room, and after Daniels’ Heisman Trophy season, running back Josh Williams said, “Jayden Daniels is our leader. We always migrate towards him.”

It remains to be seen whether Daniels will need to continue to grow as a leader in the NFL. Stepping into a pro locker room is a daunting task, and commanding it as a young player is doubly so. Daniels’ growth as a leader should give him confidence going forward, though it might not be a surprise if it takes him a bit to find his footing.

Arm talent

Jayden Daniels is best described as having a good, but not great, arm. He has adequate arm strength to execute most of the throws he would regularly be asked to make at the NFL level. However, he doesn’t have the kind of arm strength boasted by the other top quarterbacks in this draft class.

That doesn’t, however, mean that Daniels is a poor or deficient passer.

Daniels has a very quick and compact throwing motion with very repeatable mechanics. That allows him to be both accurate and precise with the ball to all areas of the field. He also shows the ability to throw with timing and anticipation, with his quick release allowing him to wait until the moment is right to deliver the ball. He’s able to generate enough velocity to challenge tight receiving windows in the short to intermediate area of the field, as well as reach downfield or deeper sideline routes.

Daniels shows impressive accuracy when he’s on time and throwing in rhythm, delivering a catchable ball where his receivers expect, when they expect it to be there. He flashes good precision in the normal course of offense, placing the ball well on most plays. Daniels doesn’t often force his receivers to adjust to poorly placed passes, understands coverage shells, and does a good job of placing the ball such that receivers can catch it in stride.

LSU’s scheme created a fair amount of space for their athletic receivers, and Daniels did a good job of setting them up for yards after the catch. Likewise, Daniels does a good job of protecting the ball from defenders and not leading his receivers into big hits.

That said, Daniels’ relative lack of arm strength does show up in a few areas.

To start, he needs to throw with anticipation when attacking deep. He lacks the arm strength to truly drive the ball on deep out routes or when attacking vertically. He also needs to get air under the ball and can’t throw with a flatter trajectory to beat closing DBs to a spot. That can lead to the ball dying on him when attempting deeper passes, and there were several instances of an open receiver needing to stop his route and wait for the ball, or adjust to an underthrown pass.

Daniels also lacks the pure arm strength and elasticity to make off-platform throws or generate velocity when on the run. Passes thrown without being able to set his feet seem lethargic in the air, leading to low passes on roll-outs or the pass being knocked away when he’s challenging tight coverage. Likewise, Daniels’ accuracy and precision can suffer when he’s trying to dial up more velocity or is forced to rush his process. He is generally accurate and flashes pinpoint precision over the middle as well as outside the numbers, however, that can quickly degrade if he tries too hard to generate velocity.

Athleticism

Daniels is an exceptional athlete, and it forms one of the pillars of his game.

We don’t know just how fast Daniels is, as he declined to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine and LSU’s Pro Day. However, we also don’t need a stopwatch to know that he’s fast. Daniels ran frequently at both Arizona State and LSU, carrying the ball 617 times for 3,307 yards (5.4 per carry) and 34 touchdowns.

Daniels is a (in most cases) graceful athlete who’s at his best in the open field. He’s a long-striding runner with enough acceleration and long speed to break defenders’ angles to the ball. Daniels has enough quickness and agility to force defenders to miss in the backfield, allowing him to either extend the play and buy time for a receiver to work open or to pull the ball down and pick up yards on the ground. As evidenced by his rushing stats, Daniels is a very dangerous runner, and this past year he ran for more than 1,000 yards (1,134 to be exact), 8.4 per carry, and 10 touchdowns. Daniels’ rushing ability allowed him to cover up some deficiencies in the LSU offense. In addition to scrambling, Daniels was used in the run game on designed QB runs as well as on read-option plays.

His thin build belies a surprisingly strong lower body. That allows him to survive incidental contact, fight through sack attempts, and run through poor tackle attempts in the open field. There were multiple instances in the tape viewed where Daniels kept his legs churning and was able to pick up yards after contact as well as touchdowns.

It’s worth noting that while Daniels is a great athlete and a dangerous runner because of that, he doesn’t have great vision or anticipation as a runner. He doesn’t do a very good job of altering his tempo or path as a runner to force poor angles, instead relying on his speed to take would-be tacklers by surprise. Daniels’ vision isn’t bad, but he doesn’t show the kind of anticipation and ability to track defenders at the second and third levels that we see from the best ball carriers. That can lead to Daniels taking some truly massive hits when defenders correctly anticipate his runs.

He also isn’t a particularly “shifty” runner. His long-striding speed lends itself to a more “gliding” style and he doesn’t change direction quite as explosively as runners with a higher stride frequency.

Projectable stats

The use of stats and analytics is changing how we view and analyze the game of football. However, just because we have masses of data points, doesn’t mean we automatically make better decisions. Data that’s misunderstood or poorly interpreted is the same as no data at all, and distracting noise at worst.

However, there are some stats and advanced analytics that do have predictive value. Some stats, such as sack rate, are “sticky” and can follow quarterbacks from college to the NFL, as well as from team to team.

For our purposes, we’ll be looking at completion percentage, yards per game, EPA, and ESPN’s QBR. Each of those stats has a moderately strong to strong correlation coefficient between college and the NFL. None of them are definitive, but they’re another tool that can help provide a backstop to check bias as well as confirm what we did (or didn’t) see on tape. For reference, I’ll be listing their rank among top quarterback prospects in 2023.

Yards Per Game: 317.7 (3rd)

Completion Percentage: 72.2 (3rd)

EPA: 132.3 (1st)

ESPN QBR: 95.6 (1st)

Sack Rate: 6.3 percent (5th)

Daniels might be the greatest challenge for the predictive analytics of any QB in this draft class. The stats from his 2023 season suggest that he’s going to be a very good quarterback at the NFL level. He was generally accurate, highly efficient, generated yards and points at a high rate, and his sack rate wasn’t prohibitively high.

However, his track record before 2023 suggested a player who didn’t do much and took a lot of sacks doing so. He averaged just over 200 yards per game (202.9), 8 yards per attempt, a sack rate of 8.3 percent, and an EPA of 47.1. Those numbers are more in line with Michael Pratt’s career averages than a potential Top 3 selection.

It’s usually encouraging when a player shows year-over-year improvement. However, Daniels’ 2023 season is wildly different from his previous four seasons. Analytic departments around the League are going to have to decide how heavily to rate the recency bias in their analysis of him from a statistical perspective. Teams will need to sort out whether Daniels’ play in 2023 reflects who he will be in the NFL (as happened with Joe Burrow), or if this past year was a perfect storm and he’ll regress in a different situation.

The team that drafts Daniels will likely need to study his 2022 and 2023 seasons closely, figure out exactly why he took the leap he did, and what they can carry forward into their system.

Game tape

Final word

Daniels is going to be a fascinating player to follow over the start of his career.

He was very exciting as a freshman, and people around the program at Arizona State believed he could be a first round pick back in 2019. However, he didn’t take the expected steps forward over 2020 and 2021 and ultimately transferred away. Brian Kelly’s program turned out to be good for Daniels and he not only got back on track but exceeded everyone’s wildest expectations.

The story is a familiar one in this draft, as both Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix experienced similar leaps after transferring in 2022.

As with the other two well-traveled quarterbacks, the NFL will need to reckon his previous performance with an incandescent 2023.

Daniels certainty still has his negative tendencies. He can bail out of the pocket too early, have his accuracy degrade because of a rushed process, or take unnecessary hits.

At his best, however, Daniels is the type of quarterback who can allow the players around him to play up to their potential. He can also make the offense even more dangerous and difficult to defend thanks to his ability as a runner.

The team that drafts Daniels will do so because of his upside. If he hits, he could be one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL. Daniels may not have an elite arm, but he is an elite athlete and a passer who can put his receivers in position to make plays.