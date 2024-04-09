Draft question of the day: A defensive tackle in Round 2 for the Giants?

Today’s New York Giants ‘Draft Question of the Day’ cuts right to the heart of how to approach the NFL Draft. Let’s get to it.

David Joseph Womelsdorf asks: I agree with most draft experts that the Giants have many holes to fill. My thinking also aligns with the majority that they should select WR at #6 or via a trade down within the top 10.

My questions is shouldn’t their second selection be an interior DT to pair with Dexter. If there is one position group for the Giants where they have the potential to have a top 5 group it is the defensive line. If they could find a dominating run stopper with their second pick in the draft, I believe that could be the missing piece for them. Having a top 5 defensive line would help the Giants stay in a lot of football games and give their young back end a chance to develop.

What are your thoughts?

Ed says: David, this question brings up something that I have harped on for years now. A team simply cannot go into the draft with an A-B-C approach. You just can’t say Round 1 in wide receiver, Round 2 is defensive tackle, Round 3 is offensive line, Round 4 is running back, etc.

That is unrealistic and completely ignores how the draft will unfold and the caliber of players at those positions that may or may not be available.

Now, you can go in with a game plan. The Giants, for example, might go into the draft looking for the following things:

Quarterback

Wide receiver

Offensive line

Cornerback

Safety

Defensive line

Edge

Tight end

Running back

I am not putting those in any type of priority. Also, notice that there are NINE areas of concern on my list. The Giants have SIX draft picks. As I say every offseason, it is impossible to address every need in one draft — or one offseason. You do the best you can with the resources at your disposal.

No matter what GM Joe Schoen does, there will be complaints that he didn’t get this, that, or the other thing. Or, that he didn’t do it early enough in the draft.

What you do if you are the Giants — or any NFL team — is you set your two-axis draft board in a fashion similar to the way the 33rd Team has set up its Draft Matrix. That is a great example of the type of draft board NFL teams work from.

You go into the draft with an organizational understanding of what your needs and priorities are, and how you believe the players in the draft match up. Then, as the draft unfolds you see how the value on the boards meets the needs you are hoping to fill.

I do agree that the Giants need to add defensive line depth. As you can see, it is on my list of things I think the Giants will look for in the draft. They might even address it in Round 2. That won’t, though, be because they pre-determined before the draft begins that they would select a defensive tackle at No. 47.

Whatever position they select at 47, 70 or elsewhere will be because they looked at the value of the players left on the board, the things they hope to accomplish and selected a player they felt was the right value in that slot.

If, for example, they have a cornerback or an interior offensive lineman graded higher than any of the defensive tackles, you do not select a defensive tackle. You take the player you think is better and cross that off the list of things you hope to accomplish.

Going position by position leads to mistakes — it leads to selecting lesser players while you know you are leaving better ones on the board. That is a long-term recipe for roster-building disaster.

