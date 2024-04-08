Giants news, 4/8: Weekend headlines, lots of NFL Draft speculation

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy Eclipse Day! Make sure you get your eclipse glasses.

2024 NFL Draft: Would Giants trade up for a QB? Maybe, if that QB is Drake Maye | FOX Sports

Ralph Vacchiano writes:

It’s no secret that the Giants are seriously considering taking a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. The real mystery is whether one they like will be available at pick No. 6. If not, they would have to trade up. And they might be willing to do that. But only if the right quarterback is still available. And the quarterback who might tempt them to do that is North Carolina’s Drake Maye. He is the prospect who could most entice the Giants to make a blockbuster move up from No. 6, according to multiple NFL sources familiar with the Giants’ thinking.

2024 NFL draft running back projections: Rankings, stats, comps - ESPN

Who are the best running backs in the 2024 NFL draft? Who is the most overrated? We projected the top prospects.

2024 NFL Draft: 'Trust the tape' prospects who shouldn't be overlooked despite lacking elite athletic traits - CBSSports.com

These prospects don't possess freaky athleticism or elite measurables, but have the polished games to eventually be stars

2024 NFL draft: Latest buzz, rumors, prospect sleepers - ESPN

Who is the hardest prospect to rank right now?

[Matt] Miller: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina. Projecting where Maye will ultimately be selected in the first round -- somewhere in the top six picks -- is much easier than deciding his grade. He is hovering at No. 9 overall on my board with the potential to slide down a little in the final run up to the draft. I just think the situation he is drafted into will matter so much in determining what kind of success Maye has in the NFL. He started only 26 games in college, and his turnovers (16 interceptions) and missed-throws scare me. I've accepted that Maye will be drafted much higher than my ranking for him, but he's my most difficult evaluation when it comes to balancing his upside with his current ability.

2024 NFL draft: Favorite team fits for 20 top prospects - ESPN

WR Malik Nabers to the Giants

Nabers would immediately boost the Giants' passing game, giving them a No.1 playmaking threat with inside/outside flexibility. He can stretch defenses vertically, and he is explosive after the catch. Coach Brian Daboll can isolate Nabers to work the third level from slot alignments, while also creating catch-and-run opportunities between the numbers. These are schemed throws for quarterback Daniel Jones that allow Nabers to use his rapid acceleration and ball carrier vision in space. Nabers had 1,009 receiving yards out of the slot last season, fourth most in the FBS, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He led the nation with 120.7 receiving yards per game.

2024 NFL Draft: Keon Coleman, Bralen Trice among 10 prospects whose tape trumps subpar testing

Superior athleticism is enticing, but it's NOT everything. Surveying the prospect crop for the 2024 NFL Draft, resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 players whose tape trumps subpar testing.

(130) Joe Alt vs Olu Fashanu vs JC Latham | 2024 NFL Draft Breakdown w/ Mike Martz - YouTube

Mike Martz, Super Bowl winning head coach, breaks down the top offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft. Notre Dame's Joe Alt, Penn State's Olu Fashanu and Al...

7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Malik Nabers Pairs With Justin Herbert, J.J. McCarthy Unseats Daniel Jones

Free agency is largely in the rearview mirror, and the 2024 NFL Draft is less than 20 days away. Does your favorite team ace this 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft?

Should the Giants draft a QB or WR in Round 1? The case for each - ESPN

New York has the No. 6 pick in this year's draft. Does it replace quarterback Daniel Jones or give him a No. 1 receiver?

New York Giants’ Darren Waller On Possibly Retiring And His Thoughts On Trade From Las Vegas Raiders

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Waller said during a sit down one-on-one interview while speaking on behalf of his partnership with Icy Hot. “It’s just a matter of respecting the process. There’s so much that goes into the process of going from April through February of an NFL season. The commitment that it requires. I’m a guy who’s evolving, who’s growing, who’s played a lot of football and been through a lot ... “I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process,’” says Waller. “If it’s not 100%, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”

