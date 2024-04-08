SB Nation mock draft 2024: Giants boost WR room with WR Rome Odunze at No. 6

The first five selections in the annual SB Nation writer’s mock draft played out pretty much the way the real 2024 NFL Draft could go down. Which left me, in the role of GM Joe Schoen, in a position the New York Giants could well find themselves in three weeks from now.

Here are those first five picks:

Chicago Bears — Caleb Williams, QB, USC Washington Commanders — Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina New England Patriots — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Arizona Cardinals) — J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Los Angeles Chargers) — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

That left me with a choice between wide receivers Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington. If you have been following Big Blue View throughout the draft cycle, you know what I did.

I took Odunze.

Why? So many reasons, none of them meant as a knock on Nabers. Between Nabers, Odunze and Harrison I don’t think there is a wrong answer.

If the Giants believe in Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson, and are interested in supplementing that group rather than replacing someone from it, Odunze — to me — is the perfect complement.

Slayton and Hyatt are, at their core, vertical speed threats who don’t have big frames. Robinson is a 5-foot-8 slot receiver, gadget player.

At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds with strong hands, the ability to win at all three levels, good enough route running ability and contested catch ability that turns 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls in his favor, Odunze is a different player than anyone in that group.

If you use the ‘Basketball Theory’ of building a wide receiver room with varying skill sets, Odunze would bring things to the Giants they don’t already have. Especially if tight end Darren Waller retires.

Odunze is a better athlete than many think, having run a 4.45 40-yard dash and compiled the second-highest Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of any receiver tested at the NFL Scouting Combine.

In The ‘Rookie Scouting Portfolio Draft Guide, Matt Waldman says Odunze is “the most appealing athlete” of the wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class and writes that he “has the height, size, short-area explosion, acceleration, and long-speed that NFL decision makers covet on paper from a primary receiver.”

Finally, while some wonder if Odunze has the ability to separate from NFL cornerbacks, Waldman says he has a developing release package and puts him in the ‘star caliber’ separation category with Nabers, Harrison and a handful of other receivers.

The other thing about Odunze that attracts me is his desire to be great and the work ethic he showed at the Combine by staying on the field to try and improve his 3-cone time long after everyone else had left. Nabers has slightly better odds on DraftKings Sportsbook (+140) to be selected at No. 6 than Odunze (+350).

The Giants may like Nabers better. I don’t know. For me, though, I want what Odunze can bring.