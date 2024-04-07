2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Bralen Trice, edge, Washington

Washington Huskies edge defender Bralen Trice may not have the traits that NFL evaluators covet highly. He isn’t particularly fast or explosive, and he doesn’t have remarkable size or long arms.

However, he does have skills that coaches will love. He’s smart, experienced, technically sound, and has a wide-open motor. That should give Trice a high floor and the ability to contribute right away.

That could be a good combination for the New York Giants, who might be interested in an edge defender to play behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

Prospect: Bralen Trice (8)

Games Watched: vs. Arizona (2023), vs. USC (2023), vs. Texas (2023), vs. Michigan (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Hand usage

Technique

Short area quickness

Competitive toughness

Trice is an experienced, smart, and highly competitive edge defender.

Trice played on both ends of the Washington defensive front, and played as a stand-up rusher as well as a classic defensive end. He should have the ability to play from either alignment at the NFL level and could be a solid fit in a “multiple” front that values versatility in defenders. And while he isn’t a great athlete overall, Trice has solid agility and short-area quickness. He’s able to change directions well in close quarters and has adequate flexibility to play with good leverage and carry his speed into the backfield.

He also plays with good technique and shows evidence of understanding the importance of rushing with a plan. Trice has a solid array of pass rush moves at his disposal and does a good job of attacking blockers’ hands with club, rip, chop, and swipe moves, among others. He doesn’t throw things at the wall, and instead seems to set blockers up to expect certain moves before countering. He also shows an understanding of how to string moves together when fighting through blocks. Trice does a good job using his own technique to keep tackles from gaining access to his chest plate and blunting his rushes completely.

And while he’s primarily a finesse rusher who uses his technique to beat blockers, Trice is able to convert speed to power and win with bull rushes when blockers aren’t anticipating a power rush.

Trice plays with great competitive toughness and has a wide-open motor. He’s willing to fight through multiple blocks and consistently gives great effort in pursuit. Trice constantly pursues ball carriers across the field and through the whistle.

Weaknesses

Burst

Explosiveness

Long speed

Length

Trice’s game is limited by a pair of weaknesses that could loom large in the eyes of evaluators.

To start, he has relatively short arms for the position at 32 ½ inches. Trice also lacks speed and explosiveness compared to the NFL archetype for the position as well. His first step depends more on his ability to time the snap and accelerate without wasted energy than it does on great explosiveness or quick-twitch athleticism. Trice doesn’t have the ability to accelerate hard off the snap and only gains a modest amount of ground into the backfield when attacking gaps. Likewise, he doesn’t have a great closing burst and agile ball carriers can escape him in short areas.

Trice didn’t appear comfortable in space and opposing teams would look to exploit him in coverage.

Game Tape

Projection

Trice likely projects as an important depth piece in an active defensive front rotation.

Trice has the ability to play out of a 2 or 3-point stance and can play from an even or odd front at the NFL level. He wouldn’t need to be a situational player and can be an effective run defender as well as a useful pass rusher. Likewise, Trice’s football IQ, technique, and competitive toughness will be valued by coaches and he could get on the field immediately.

However, limited length, explosiveness, and speed could match a high floor with a relatively low ceiling. Trice doesn’t have the raw traits that we see from the top edge defenders in the NFL. So while he could be a very good depth piece, he might not bring enough to the field to be an every-down player.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, as a rotational depth piece.

Final Word: A late third or early fourth round value