New York Giants mock draft: Chad Reuter’s 5-round haul for New York

Each Sunday I post multi-round New York Giants mock drafts. You guys then have your fun agreeing, disagreeing and arguing about what I have and have not done in that week’s scenario.

Today, I am going to have a little fun dissecting the choices made for the Giants in a five-round mock draft by Chad Reuter of NFL.com.

Let’s get to it.

Round 1 (No. 6) — Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Reuter writes:

Nabers is a quarterback’s dream. His loaded toolbox includes the ability to win off the line and downfield with quickness and physicality, separate from defenders and adjust to throws away from his frame.

Valentine’s View: By now, you know I am a Rome Odunze guy. I am not going to argue with the selection of Nabers, though. He immediately becomes the best receiver on the Giants’ roster, and a much-needed commodity.

Four quarterbacks were gone here, as Reuter had the Denver Broncos trade up to No. 4 with the Arizona Cardinals for J.J. McCarthy. Marvin Harrison Jr. went No. 5 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Round 2 (No. 47) — Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix went No. 23 to the Minnesota Vikings. Michael Penix Jr. of Washington went to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 33 via trade with the Carolina Panthers. So, quarterback was not in the discussion here.

No issues with this pick. Rakestraw is probably a Week 1 starter opposite Deonte Banks.

Round 3 (No. 70) — Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

The Giants were said this week to have “heavy interest” in Benson, one of the best running backs in the class.

In his prospect profile on Benson, Chris Pflum wrote “Benson is a very well-rounded runner who’s good at just about everything an NFL back needs to do in order to be a consistent presence on the field.”

In my own notes on Benson, I wrote:

What to like:

– Hands catcher

– Quick feet/good speed and burst

– Runs with power … doesn’t go down on first contact

– Can adjust to football in the air … passing game weapon

– Size to pass protect

I would have seriously considered South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler here. Also, adding to the offensive line would have been a possibility.

Round 4 (No. 107) — Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

I can’t kick about this pick since I just wrote that I would have been fine with it a round earlier. Considering that the Giants have only six picks in the draft, Rattler is the last quarterback in this draft class who really piques my interest.

Round 5 (No. 166) — Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

Eboigbe, honestly, is not a player I have studied. I have no issue, though, with adding defensive tackle depth.

Here is Lance Zierlein’s scouting report:

Tweener with solid power but below-average snap explosiveness and quickness, which prevents him from making more plays. Eboigbe plays base end and can slide inside when needed, but lacks the anchor and power associated with most Alabama interior defenders. He’s more than capable of bullying tight ends as a base end, but will need to move inside as a pass rusher. Eboigbe’s NFL frame and strong pop at contact could create an opportunity for him to compete for a backup role in 4-3 or 3-4 schemes.

Final thought

Considering that quarterback wasn’t available to the Giants in the first two picks, I think Reuter did well there. The one thing I am not thrilled with is bypassing the offensive line.