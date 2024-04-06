Poll results: Giants fans split on whether Brian Daboll should call the plays in 2024

Every year is important in the NFL. It’s a week-to-week business where the most important question is always “what have you done for me lately?”.

The New York Giants are a great case study on the topic.

A year ago, they were riding high after an unexpected trip to — and victory in — the playoffs. Brian Daboll’s rookie season as a head coach exceeded all expectations and he was named the 2022 Coach of The Year. Giants fans were similarly thrilled to retain Mike Kafka after he was pursued by multiple teams with head coaching vacancies.

Then 2023 happened and all the good will came crashing down. Drama abounded and questions of whether or not Kafka should even keep his job as the play caller emerged.

So earlier this week we asked Giants fans about just that. Who do they think should call the plays on offense in 2024, Brian Daboll or Mike Kafka?

The response was split almost perfectly down the middle.

It’s an interesting response and it seems as though even the Giants are unsure as to the direction they’ll go.

There are pros and cons to both sides of the argument. Keeping Kafka as the play caller would allow Daboll to manage the game as a whole. The Giants were also legitimately excellent at exploiting opponents’ defensive tendencies mid-game with Kafka calling the plays in 2022. We’ve also seen instances where head coaches who have also been play callers seem to get bogged down in the moment and have had issues with clock management. It was a problem for Pat Shurmur and Andy Reid — for all his brilliance — has had a consistent blind spot for clock management.

On the flip side, Daboll has been a very good play caller throughout his career as an offensive coordinator. Him taking more control over the offense would allow a more unfiltered vision of how the offense should be played. And maybe his “passion” (as he puts it) would make for a more aggressive play style for the Giants.

Perhaps one or the other will get full play calling duties, or perhaps they’ll take a more collaborative approach. It certainly bears watching and we could see the status quo change if things start to go sideways this year.