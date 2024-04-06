Giants news, 4/6: Isaiah Simmons, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants mock draft tracker: Wide receiver is the overwhelming choice at No. 6
With three weeks to go before the actual draft, 64 of 77 mock drafts used this week have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. That’s 81.1%.
Malik Nabers of LSU has a slight lead over Rome Odunze of Washington. Nabers was the choice in 31 mock drafts (40.3%), while Odunze was selected 28 times (36.4%).
“I have not decided yet,” said Waller when asked if he was playing next year. “Physically, I do still feel like I’m there. There have been injuries, but as far as how I feel when I’m healthy and out on the field, I still feel like I have a lot to offer.”
With the 2024 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, let’s bring you our latest Giants seven-round mock draft projection. For the non-Giants picks, we used Pro Football Focus’ simulator, in order to make this process more realistic.
Seven of these eight trades were made during the draft, which makes sense because it’s impossible to forecast who will be available at No. 6 beforehand. Schoen will establish the framework for potential trade-back deals before the draft, but don’t expect any action until the Giants are on the clock.
Schoen has made multiple trades in each direction during his first two drafts, so it’s not just lip service when he says he’ll explore every option.
This team's hopes rest on whatever quarterback Daniel Jones does in his sixth season. He's already going to be without the team's best weapon from the past few years (Saquon Barkley), and there are plenty of rumblings about the Giants taking a quarterback in the first round. Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year honors two years ago by taking a flawed team to the playoffs. He would likely win it a second time if he could repeat that feat with this roster.
