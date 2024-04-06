Big Blue View mailbag: Michael Penix, and a host of other NYG draft questions

George Bennett asks: I think the very recent Eagles-Jets trade has a very serious ripple effect through the NFC East, especially for the Giants. Reddick is an excellent every down player and with the loss of two starting LBs and Javon Hargrave (last season), Fletcher Cox retirement and their starting CBs a combined age of 64 years old their defense is about to drop off significantly. If their only “big” addition is a good third pass rusher it will open the door for the Giants to move forward in the division. Your thoughts?

Ed says: George, I’m not sure I agree when talking only about the Haason Reddick move. The Eagles effectively swapped Reddick for Bryce Huff, signing Huff as a free agent from the New York Jets and then trading Reddick to the Jets.

They swapped a pass rusher who will be 30 in September for an up-and-coming pass rusher who will be 25 during the 2024 NFL season. The Eagles also ended up with a conditional draft pick that will be a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of the snaps this season and has at least 10 sacks. If not, it will be a third-round pick.

I would say that is actually pretty shrewd long-term roster management by Eagles GM Howie Roseman, even if he is taking a $21.515 million dead money hit in 2024 for trading Reddick.

As for the Giants moving forward in the division, in my view that is going to be about what the Giants do themselves to get better.

Jerry Panza asks: Ed, are we all over the Darren Waller saga drama already? He needs to stop stringing the team along and make a decision. Personally, I think it was another bad signing. Any thoughts on him?

Ed says: Jerry, I am with you in wishing Waller would make a decision. In my view, if it is taking him this long to decide then he can’t really be fully committed to playing. Still, it is his life and his choice.

As for “bad signing,” let’s talk about that. First of all, it wasn’t a “signing.” It was a trade. The Giants sent a third-round pick, No. 100 overall, to the Las Vegas Raiders for Waller. That was the pick the Giants got for sending Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. In effect, they turned Toney into Waller. And, they were widely praised for doing so.

GM Joe Schoen said at his end-of-season press conference that he “would do that again every day of the week.”

I can’t disagree. Schoen took a swing at a player who was the most talented receiver on the roster the second he was acquired. It’s not like he was terrible. Waller WAS productive with 52 receptions, just not as productive or as healthy as the Giants hoped. The only receiver selected from pick No. 100 on down last year who was more productive was Puka Nacua.

The Giants knew the injury risk, but it was a swing worth taking.

Pete Vindigni asks: I thought the defense did an admirable job last year; it certainly seemed that they were on the field an awful lot and I am very concerned about depth in the secondary.

As we wind down free agency and eye the draft, there are several free agent safeties still available. Do you see a specific fit for the Giants?

Any other free agent players at positions of need (CB, DL, RB, WR, LB) that can supplement the roster on team friendly deals prior to the draft?

I realize some of these holes will be filled in the draft ( in addition to WR1 and potentially QB of the future) but as you have said many times chasing position/need and not best player available in the draft is not a good formula to follow.

Ed says: Pete, there are always low-cost free agents available at this time of year. Many of those will still be available after the draft.

To me, cornerback and safety are the primary areas where the Giants might be looking. Word has been that they might also look to add another low-cost running back. I can’t really give you names, but you can check the position-by-position lists at Over The Cap to see who is still unsigned.

David Silver asks: We are not going to have a $20 million dollar shut down corner this season. We wouldn’t be able to forecast Banks as being that good based on his rookie season, just the best we have. My questions are, how many corners do we need compared to what we have, at what level, and where do they come from?

Ed says: David, I don’t know exactly how many cornerbacks the Giants need. What I will say is that I still expect them to add a veteran free agent cornerback, a starting-caliber one is possible, AND to address the position in the draft.

Jesse Sorel asks: After watching Joe Schoen give up an early 2nd round pick and sign Brian Burns to a huge contract I have a few questions regarding the move. 1) Do you think Joe Schoen doesn’t like any of the top quarterbacks, or doesn’t think the price to get up 2, 3, or 4 is not worth it? 2) Does Joe Schoen think the roster as a whole is good enough to give Burns that kind of money? Seems like a lot considering the Giants are kind of in a rebuilding mode. Why spend that kind of money if the roster A) doesn’t have a legitimate QB a B) has so many holes on the roster. 3) With Jones not looking healthy to start in the beginning of the season, Giants probably not getting one of the top three QBs, and the Giants losing out on the backup QB race are you comfortable with the Drew Lock and company starting the season? Even if Jones was healthy would you be comfortable? In my opinion it seems like Joe Schoen is comfortable with Jones and or he thinks Jones is better than the Top 3-4 QBs in draft. Why make the Burns move if you don’t have a legitimate starting QB?

Ed says: Jesse, I will tackle each of these quickly.

I’m pretty sure there is at least one quarterback Schoen would really like. Is he willing to pay the price to move up? I’m not sure anybody knows the answer. I think Brian Burns plays a premium, impactful position. I think Schoen saw an opportunity to add a game-changing player in his prime, the kind of player the Giants need more of, and took it. I’m not sure what is going to happen at quarterback. The Giants believe Jones will be ready, so I’m not sure why you are assuming he won’t be. Did they “lose” the backup QB race? I don’t know that they did. Am I comfortable with Jones? Doesn’t matter. He’s under contract for another year. I think it’s time to find a successor, and I really don’t know why you believe he thinks Jones is better than the top few quarterbacks in the draft. The evidence points to the Giants very seriously considering drafting a quarterback. The Burns move? You make it because it makes your team better.

Chase Murdock asks: If draft teams 1-5 don’t trade down and we assume the Cardinals and Chargers draft WR/TE/OL (I believe Murray is still a fantastic QB) do you think it would be optimal for the Giants to get picks 11 and 23 from the Vikings and we can select two high value rookies for positions of need? Or we stay put at 6 and get a true #1 WR?

Ed says: Chase, this is a scenario that could come to pass. We are assuming here that the Bears, Commanders and Patriots all take quarterbacks. That leaves the choice at No. 6 for the Giants between a quarterback, a wide receiver or a trade down.

I am an advocate of trading down and collecting more picks. Not, though, in this scenario. If I’m in love with the quarterback who is remaining, I’m selecting him. If I’m not, no way I am passing up a chance to get a WR1. The Giants have to have game-changers, and if I’m making the call I am not giving up a chance to get either a quarterback of the future or a potential top-tier wide receiver.

We have a pair of Michael Penix Jr.-Evan Neal questions.

Derick Gross asks: I wouldn’t mind seeing the Giants grab a receiver at 6, then make a move to get Michael Penix next. After his pro day, seems that might be a little harder now. Do you think the Giants have to consider the fact that Penix is left-handed, and might have Evan Neal watching his blind side instead of Andrew Thomas? Do you think something like that would influence whether Neal gets the same chance to play right tackle as he might for a right-handed QB?

—

Jeffrey Jacobs asks: Like every other Giants fan, I’ver been going back & forth about whether they should go get a QB or finally a WR1. I think that the fact we are even debating moving on from Daniel Jones means he is not really the answer (although I am old enough to remember people labeling Phil Simms a bust - and look how that turned out). Anyway, my question is this - ion my perfect draft, they take either Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, then come back for Michael Penix, Jr. BUT - pairing his injury history with the thought of Evan Neal protecting his blind side - can the Giants take a risk on a left-handed QB when their best lineman would not be his blindside protection? This would seem to preclude choosing Penix.

Ed says: No, guys, I don’t think Evan Neal being the right tackle and Penix being left-handed has anything to do with whether or not the Giants would draft him. I think a move for Penix comes down to whether or not the Giants as an organization are comfortable with his injury history. As for Evan Neal, his chance to stay at right tackle and the drafting of a quarterback are not intertwined. Daniel Jones is still expected to be the quarterback in 2024. Besides, drafting Penix or any quarterback isn’t really about 2024. It’s about 2025 and perhaps (probably?) moving on from Jones.

Doug Mollin asks: The Giants have three picks where they can hopefully find three starters: 6, 47 and 70. Picks 107, 166, 183 are more of a crapshoot.

If they don’t take a QB, and value lines up with need, what three positions would you most want to address with those first three picks (in any order): WR, DT, CB, S, G.

I’m leaving TE, RB, edge, OT, LB out of consideration for the top 3 picks, but perhaps you disagree.

Ed says: Doug, I generally don’t think about the draft in that way. I don’t think ‘this position should be addressed in this round.’

I think about it in terms of “buckets.” What are the things I would most like to accomplish? Then, what are the secondary things I would like to accomplish? There is also a bucket for unexpected opportunity.

Taking quarterback out of the equation, wide receiver, cornerback, safety, interior offensive line and defensive line depth are in my ‘most like to accomplish’ bucket — with wide receiver and cornerback having priority.

That doesn’t mean I am absolutely saying in most cases I would draft wide receiver in Round 1. In this draft, the way it sets up with the players available, wide receiver is an obvious choice because value and need match up. The rest of the way, I’m looking in my bucket and matching that to the best of what is available on my draft board. Whatever matches, is what I do. You never fill every need, but with that general approach you hope to end up with the most talent possible.

Brian Pollak asks: Everyone seems to think it’s a foregone conclusion that the Giants will end up with one of the top 4 QBs or top 3 WRs. But as we all know, GMs see the board very differently than fans, beat writers, and the talking heads.

My question is who outside of Williams, Daniels, Maye, McCarthy, MHJ, Nabers, and Odunze is your top dark horse prospect Schoen & Co. have their eye on if the giants stay put at 6?

Ed says: Brian, usually I would have a dark horse candidate or two. Not this year. If the Giants stay at No. 6 I will be floored if the choice isn’t quarterback or wide receiver. The only name worth discussing if he gets past the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 is probably Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, but if the Giants are serious about giving Evan Neal one more chance at right tackle that makes no sense.

Andre Banks asks: I don’t know how to calculate trade value so if what I’m about to say is crazy then tell me so. But I see all these armchair GM’s I thought I would throw my hat in the ring.

#47, a #1 and a #2 in ‘25 and a #1 in ‘26... Enough to move up without giving up #6? Is my proposal insane like some of these other trade proposals I see people making?

Ed says: Andre, my initial reaction to that proposal is that if the GMs of the Patriots (No. 3 overall) or Cardinals (No. 4 overall) took that deal they would get fired on the spot. You’re asking them to give up a top 5 pick this year and get back No. 47?

For grins, I ran this scenario through the trade charts using Arizona as the trade down team. Here are the results:

The trade charts all hate this deal for Arizona, which comes up with negative value. In general, the team trading up usually loses in terms of point value. Here, the Giants get the fourth pick, keep the sixth pick and win on the trade charts.

Like I said, if a GM took this deal from the Giants it would get them fired. They would never be around to use the picks they added in 2025 and 2026.

Steven Eliasof asks: I’ve been thinking about the draft, all the smokescreens and rumors, and here’s where I’ve landed: the Giants are angling for one of two options to play out.

1. They’re prepared to move up to get the QB, if the player they covet gets to #3. I don’t see any scenerio where they trade with Washington outside of a beyond ridiculous offer, and let’s not even entertain Williams and/or going up to #1. They may not be this close to the top of the board again, and it won’t cost much to go get the franchise QB this draft (relatively speaking). That said, if this were to play out, which QB do you think is “the one” they’ll make the move for? I am leaning towards Maye. You?

2. The Giants are showing a lot of interest in QBs, but have no intention of taking one with their 6th pick, and actually want to ensure they get the WR of their choice. The Giants QB rumors is just that, rumors, and they want QB needy teams to think they’re going to select a QB with pick 6 so those other teams will trade up, ensure QBs are taken 1 thru 4, while pushing one of the top two WR’s down to the Giants at 6.

I think they’d be happy with either option, and both support the giants getting better.

Ed says: Steven, I think you are on the money with both potential scenarios.

In the “trade-up” scenario, I think (and it’s only my reading of Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and the Giants’ history at quarterback) the “trade-up” guy would be Drake Maye. If Maye gets to No. 3 (Patriots) or No. 4 (Cardinals) maybe the Giants move.

The “wide receiver” scenario is also absolutely in play. Even if the Giants want a quarterback at No. 6 or earlier, they might not be able to get one. There are a lot of teams in play for moves up in front of the Giants.

Jonas Estrada asks: If the Giants get shut out of the top 7 QBs (Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy go 1-2-3-4, Nix and Penix go late 1st, early 2nd, and someone takes Rattler late 2nd early 3rd for example), how do you feel about the remaining QB prospects?

Basically, if you were making the decision for the Giants would use a 3rd round pick on any of them? If not, how long do you wait to address QB in the draft (if at all)?

Ed says: Jonas, at that point my honest preference would be not to take a quarterback at all. Unless the Giants feel strongly about the potential of one of the remaining quarterbacks I wouldn’t want to take a quarterback just because I felt like I had to. The Giants only have six selections, and they need production of some sort from those picks.

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag. A quick note of apology: I have received a lot of reasonable questions I have not been able to get to. I am trying not to make the mailbag so long that it becomes an arduous read. Please keep sending in your questions.