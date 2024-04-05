Isaiah Simmons signing: Linebacker returning to the New York Giants

Isaiah Simmons, a player often asked about this offseason by New York Giants, is reportedly returning to the Giants.

The Giants acquired Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, for a seventh-round pick prior to the 2023 season. He had 50 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and three passes defensed in part time duty for the Giants. Simmons played 377 defensive snaps, or 33%, generally replacing starting inside linebacker Micah McFadden in passing situations.

The Cardinals struggled for three seasons to find the right role for the athletic Simmons, ultimately deciding to move him to the Giants. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale used him as a sub-package linebacker, primarily in coverage and as a part-time pass rusher.

The question surrounding Simmons’ potential return to the Giants was whether new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen would have a role for Simmons.

Now we know that he apparently does.