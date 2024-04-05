Giants add running back with unique story to roster

The New York Giants have reportedly added free-agent running back Dante Miller, who has never played in the NFL, to their 90-man roster.

According to On3, Miller’s road to the NFL was a unique one.

Miller spent the bulk of his collegiate career at Columbia. There, he rushed for 1,703 yards and 25 touchdowns on 217 carries and caught 20 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns with 30 total touchdowns. He rushed for 1,327 yards and 19 touchdowns on 158 carries (8.4 yards per carry) and caught eight passes for 94 yards as a senior.

Miller lost a season to COVID when his team’s season was canceled, thus had a year of eligibility left when he finished at Columbia. He transferred to South Carolina to complete his collegiate career.

A mistake by the school’s compliance department ended his 2022 season, and the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Miller was also forced to sit out the 2023 season. He participated in the South Carolina Pro Day, and On3 wrote that some scouts had him timed at 4.27 in the 40-yard dash.

Subsequently, Miller learned he was not eligible for the 2024 Draft as he should have been in the 2023 Draft. That meant he was actually a free agent, and he ended up signing with the Giants after a workout for the team.