Giants mock draft tracker: Wide receiver is the overwhelming choice at No. 6

If the vast majority of the 77 drafts in this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker are correct, the Giants will be selecting a wide receiver at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With three weeks to go before the actual draft, 64 of 77 mock drafts used this week have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. That’s 81.1%.
Malik Nabers of LSU has a slight lead over Rome Odunze of Washington. Nabers was the choice in 31 mock drafts (40.3%), while Odunze was selected 28 times (36.4%). There are some in the draft community beginning to think Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State could be available to the Giants. He was the selection for the Giants this week in five mock drafts (6.5%).
On the quarterback front, J.J. McCarthy of Michigan was selected five times, and Drake Maye of North Carolina and Jayden Daniels of LSU were chosen twice and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington was chosen one time.
2024 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|Date
|Mock
|Selection
|4/4
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
|4/4
|The Athletic (Feldman)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|4/3
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4/3
|Player Profiler (Carpentier)
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|4/3
|Baltimore Sun (Doon)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4/2
|Sporting News (Forness)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|4/2
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|4/2
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|4/2
|Walter Football
|J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
|4/1
|CBS (Wilson)
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|4/1
|Sportskeeda (Pauline)
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|4/1
|FOX (Wright)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4/1
|33rd Team (Valentino)
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|4/1
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|4/1
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4/1
|For The Win (D'Andrea)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|4/1
|Sun Sentinel (Perkins)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|4/1
|Pro Football Focus (Menon)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4/1
|FOX (Rang)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|4/1
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/31
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|3/29
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/29
|FOX (McIntyre)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/29
|Draftwire (Popejoy)
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|3/29
|UPI (Butler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/29
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/28
|FOX (Cowherd)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/28
|CBS (Edwards)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/28
|33rd Team (Mosher)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/28
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/28
|NFL.com (Davis)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/28
|Drafttek
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/28
|Tankathon
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/28
|Yahoo Sports (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|Football Guys (Williams)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|CBS (Prisco)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/27
|UPI (Butler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/27
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/26
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/26
|ESPN (Tannenbaum)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/25
|DraftWire (Risdon)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/25
|CBS (Galko)
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|3/25
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/25
|Draft Network (Fowler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|NY Post (Serby)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/22
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/22
|Draftplex (Pruett)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/21
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/21
|33rd Team (Valentino)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/20
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/20
|Philadelphia Inquirer (Jackson)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/20
|Newsday (Klopsis)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/20
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/19
|FOX Sports (Klatt)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/19
|USA Today (Davis)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/19
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/18
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|NBC Sports (Rogers)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|Chicago Tribune (Biggs)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/18
|Draft Network (Fowler)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/15
|The Ringer (Solak)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/14
|Touchdown Wire (Easterling)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/13
|Player Profiler (Kiwoom)
|J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|3/13
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/12
|FOX Sports (Staff)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/11
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|33rd Team (Livesay)
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|3/11
|Pro Football Focus (Wasserman)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/11
|The Athletic (Lee)
|J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
|3/11
|Draft Countdown (Parson)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/8
|Touchdown Wire (Easterling)
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|3/5
|AP (Maaddi)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|3/5
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Loading comments...