Giants mock draft tracker: Wide receiver is the overwhelming choice at No. 6

If the vast majority of the 77 drafts in this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker are correct, the Giants will be selecting a wide receiver at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With three weeks to go before the actual draft, 64 of 77 mock drafts used this week have the Giants selecting a wide receiver. That’s 81.1%.

Malik Nabers of LSU has a slight lead over Rome Odunze of Washington. Nabers was the choice in 31 mock drafts (40.3%), while Odunze was selected 28 times (36.4%). There are some in the draft community beginning to think Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State could be available to the Giants. He was the selection for the Giants this week in five mock drafts (6.5%).

On the quarterback front, J.J. McCarthy of Michigan was selected five times, and Drake Maye of North Carolina and Jayden Daniels of LSU were chosen twice and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington was chosen one time.