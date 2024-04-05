Giants news, 4/5: Rome Odunze, Trey Benson, Joe Judge, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
WR Rome Odunze to New York Giants in Bruce Feldman mock draft
The closer we get to the 2024 NFL Draft, the mock drafts that should truly get your attention are ones from NFL insiders that are admittedly built not fully on that person’s opinion, but using intel from sources inside the league. In this case, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
In that mock draft, Feldman has quarterbacks going 1-4 and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. Feldman selects Rome Odunze of Washington for Big Blue.
The Giants have an underwhelming quarterback situation with Daniel Jones returning and Drew Lock now in the mix. I could see them tempted to get into the top three for a promising QB, but receiver is also a big need, and here they’ll have their choice of two studs in Odunze and Malik Nabers. Both are dazzling, but after drafting a blazer from the SEC last year in Jalin Hyatt, the hunch is they go for the bigger, more physical Odunze.
Other Giant observations
When will Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy get drafted? | The Washington Post
NFL insider Jason La Canfora has the Giants trading up to three to take Jayden Daniels.
“The Giants are not married to Daniel Jones, I can promise you that,” said the agent for the first-round QB. “They are looking to move on.” The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible. Could Giants Coach Brian Daboll, who became a household name for his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, lean into Daniels’s dual-threat possibilities? He’s more polished and accurate than Allen was at this point, though no one else possesses Allen’s mix of size, speed and strength. Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he “runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud.” Sounds like a Daboll quarterback to me.
Giants could look to later rounds for quarterback in NFL draft | New York Post
A franchise-type quarterback — or, at least, a winning quarterback — can be identified and selected after the first handful of picks in an NFL draft. Is there a gem out there outside of the first round this year?
The next quarterback tier — Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) and Jordan Travis (Florida State) — are players who likely will make it into the second round and, for a few of them, into Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of this draft.
And just like that, they were all gone
WE ARE !— New York Giants (@Giants) April 4, 2024
See you at the Draft Party pic.twitter.com/yPDB88rUWz
Giants’ QB depth chart screams for a rookie NFL Draft pick | New York Daily News
The Giants’ most productive and efficient quarterback of their dismal 2023 offensive season left in free agency and signed with the Jets.
The Giants’ QB depth chart screams for a rookie NFL Draft pick on this roster. It’s fair to debate which QB they should take. But it’s not up for debate that they need to take one
How the New York Giants learn about NFL Draft QB prospects during private workouts - The Athletic
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen helped the Bills evaluate QB prospects before selecting Josh Allen in 2018. That experience can guide them now. Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered that Daboll’s private workouts were far more challenging than pro day’s.
“He didn’t give them any insight on what throws are next. ‘Now give me a seven-step (drop). Now we’re going to do a sprint right,’” Beane said. “When you go to pro days, everything is scripted. This they couldn’t prepare for.”
Tickets on sale for Sexy Dexy-LPG charity softball game
Tix to the Dexter Lawrence celebrity game are on sale now @: https://t.co/JPs2GEa5PZ— LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) April 4, 2024
NO GENERAL ADMISSION tix. You pick ur section, row & seat.
Superbowl champs from 42&46 & other NY Giants greats are taking on Dexter Lawrence & the current New York Giants team.
This game… pic.twitter.com/X59opCPu0E
NFL Draft 2024: Will Giants’ picks make more of an immediate impact than last year’s rookies? | NJ.com
It takes two or three years to fully and accurately assess an NFL Draft class.
Still, this month’s draft is an enormous one for Giants general manager Joe Schoen. And that’s not just because he might pick a quarterback at No. 6 (or higher) to replace Daniel Jones.
State of the Giants’ WR corps: What it looks like pre-draft | Giants.com
Schoen, who holds the No. 6 overall selection among the team’s six picks, also noted the “staff is happy” with the current corps led by Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt.
While that may be the case, the Giants know they cannot have a repeat of last year. The offense finished last in pass plays of 10 yards or more, 29th in offensive points scored, and 27th in yards per pass attempt. Those numbers, of course, reflect more than one area and have been addressed.
