Giants news, 4/5: Rome Odunze, Trey Benson, Joe Judge, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The closer we get to the 2024 NFL Draft, the mock drafts that should truly get your attention are ones from NFL insiders that are admittedly built not fully on that person’s opinion, but using intel from sources inside the league. In this case, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

In that mock draft, Feldman has quarterbacks going 1-4 and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. Feldman selects Rome Odunze of Washington for Big Blue.

The Giants have an underwhelming quarterback situation with Daniel Jones returning and Drew Lock now in the mix. I could see them tempted to get into the top three for a promising QB, but receiver is also a big need, and here they’ll have their choice of two studs in Odunze and Malik Nabers. Both are dazzling, but after drafting a blazer from the SEC last year in Jalin Hyatt, the hunch is they go for the bigger, more physical Odunze.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

NFL insider Jason La Canfora has the Giants trading up to three to take Jayden Daniels.

“The Giants are not married to Daniel Jones, I can promise you that,” said the agent for the first-round QB. “They are looking to move on.” The second GM said, “The Giants want a quarterback.” I continue to hear the Giants are highest on McCarthy, but acquiring him might not be possible. Could Giants Coach Brian Daboll, who became a household name for his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, lean into Daniels’s dual-threat possibilities? He’s more polished and accurate than Allen was at this point, though no one else possesses Allen’s mix of size, speed and strength. Still, Daniels could end up the best of this bunch. One evaluator told me he “runs like Lamar [Jackson] but throws like [C.J.] Stroud.” Sounds like a Daboll quarterback to me.

A franchise-type quarterback — or, at least, a winning quarterback — can be identified and selected after the first handful of picks in an NFL draft. Is there a gem out there outside of the first round this year?

The next quarterback tier — Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) and Jordan Travis (Florida State) — are players who likely will make it into the second round and, for a few of them, into Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of this draft.

And just like that, they were all gone

WE ARE !



See you at the Draft Party pic.twitter.com/yPDB88rUWz — New York Giants (@Giants) April 4, 2024

The Giants’ most productive and efficient quarterback of their dismal 2023 offensive season left in free agency and signed with the Jets.

The Giants’ QB depth chart screams for a rookie NFL Draft pick on this roster. It’s fair to debate which QB they should take. But it’s not up for debate that they need to take one

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen helped the Bills evaluate QB prospects before selecting Josh Allen in 2018. That experience can guide them now. Bills general manager Brandon Beane offered that Daboll’s private workouts were far more challenging than pro day’s.

“He didn’t give them any insight on what throws are next. ‘Now give me a seven-step (drop). Now we’re going to do a sprint right,’” Beane said. “When you go to pro days, everything is scripted. This they couldn’t prepare for.”

Tickets on sale for Sexy Dexy-LPG charity softball game

Tix to the Dexter Lawrence celebrity game are on sale now @: https://t.co/JPs2GEa5PZ

NO GENERAL ADMISSION tix. You pick ur section, row & seat.

Superbowl champs from 42&46 & other NY Giants greats are taking on Dexter Lawrence & the current New York Giants team.

This game… pic.twitter.com/X59opCPu0E — LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) April 4, 2024

It takes two or three years to fully and accurately assess an NFL Draft class.

Still, this month’s draft is an enormous one for Giants general manager Joe Schoen. And that’s not just because he might pick a quarterback at No. 6 (or higher) to replace Daniel Jones.

Schoen, who holds the No. 6 overall selection among the team’s six picks, also noted the “staff is happy” with the current corps led by Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt.

While that may be the case, the Giants know they cannot have a repeat of last year. The offense finished last in pass plays of 10 yards or more, 29th in offensive points scored, and 27th in yards per pass attempt. Those numbers, of course, reflect more than one area and have been addressed.

Around the league

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension | NFL.com

Why the Eagles believe they can unlock Saquon Barkley's Hall of Fame potential | FOX Sports

Texans reportedly wipe out final three seasons on Stefon Diggs’ deal | ESPN.com

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up' | NFL.com

Bills sign veteran OT La'El Collins to one-year deal | ESPN.com

Chiefs WR takes 'full responsibility' for Dallas crash; NFL monitoring situation | CBSSports.com

Falcons sign former Giants CB Antonio Hamilton | Pro Football Talk

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M | NFL.com

Bears, USC QB Caleb Williams meet ahead of 2024 NFL Draft | The Athletic

Steelers’ Russell Wilson trains with Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh receivers ahead of OTAs | CBSSports.com

Carson Wentz - Nick Foles' past words sold him on joining Chiefs | ESPN.com

Puka Nacua says Rams teammate Cooper Kupp is on a 'revenge tour' | CBSSports.com

DJ Burns says he’s not interested in playing football, but his comments aren’t 100-percent convincing | Pro Football Talk

NFL Estimates Kickoff Rule Change Will Lead to 50-60% Returns; Up from 22% in 2023 | Bleacher Report

Bill Belichick’s numbers guru Ernie Adams says 49ers should have kicked in Super Bowl OT | Pro Football Talk

NFL Network continues paring down as Stark, Siciliano, Palmer, Selva out | The Athletic

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio