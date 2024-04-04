NFL Draft rumors: Giants have ‘heavy interest’ in RB Trey Benson

The focus of media and fan attention has been on quarterback in discussions about the New York Giants’ plans for the 2024 NFL Draft. There are, though, other positions in football and other needs for the Giants.

One position the Giants could look to supplement in the draft is running back. Devin Singletary was signed to replace Saquon Barkley, but the expectation is that Singletary won’t be the last running back added to the roster.

The Giants reportedly have “heavy interest” in Florida State running back Trey Benson, who could be the first running back selected in the draft.

Florida State @FSUFootball running back Trey Benson (4.39 speed, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns last season) is drawing heavy interest from #Giants per a league source, could see them making a move to land him, has 30 visit with #Cowboys and several other teams @KPRC #NFLDraft2024 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 4, 2024

Giants known top 30 visits

Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State [Ryan Fowler]

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina [Art Stapleton, confirmed by Big Blue View]

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State [Dan Duggan]

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU [Duggan]

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington [Duggan]

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP [Melo]

Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Wash. State [Melo]

JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan [Schultz]

Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa [Ryan Fowler]

Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan [Melo]

Michael Penix, QB, Washington [Stapleton]

Andu Phillips, CB, Kentucky [MLFootball]

Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State [Schultz]

Local Pro Day

The Giants held their Local Pro Day on Thursday, working out and conducting physicals with draft prospects from the loosely defined metropolitan area. Below, some of the prospects known to have attended:

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, edge, Notre Dame [Melo]

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers [Stapleton]

C.J. Hanson, OL, Holy Cross [Stapleton]

MJ Wright, WR, Fordham [Ryan Fowler]

Tyler Boatwright, DB, Central Connecticut [Ryan Fowler]

Juwan Mitchell, LB, Colorado [Ryan Fowler]

Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College [Stapleton]

Marquez McCray, QB, Monmouth [Self-reported]

Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth [Stapleton]

Shane Bowman, TE, Rutgers [Ranaan]