 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Giants coach Joe Judge hired by Ole Miss

Judge is expected to join Lane Kiffin’s staff as a senior analyst

By Ali-Jawad
/ new
Washington Football Team v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Joe Judge, former head coach of the New York Giants, will now join the staff at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, per Zach Berry.

A former Mississippi State player, Judge has recently joined the Ole Miss football team after spending two seasons as a coach in New England. During his time in the region, he served in two roles: first as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022 and then as an assistant head coach to Bill Belichick in 2023.

In 2020, Judge became the head coach for the Giants, which was the highest point of his coaching career. He made NFL history as only the second head coach to be hired out of a special teams coaching role. However, his time with the Giants was short-lived, and he was fired at the end of the 2021 season after posting records of 6-10 and 4-13.

Judge’s first stint in the NFL was with the New England Patriots from 2012-2019. During his time in Foxborough, he served as a special teams assistant from 2012 to 2014 and then as a special teams coordinator from 2015-2019. In 2019, he was the wide receivers coach.

Now, Judge joins Ole Miss, which is fresh off an 11-2 season and a victory in the Peach Bowl.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Big Blue View Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Giants news from Big Blue View