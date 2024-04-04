WR Rome Odunze to New York Giants in Bruce Feldman mock draft

Mock drafts are a dime a dozen. We know that. We reference dozens of them each week in our New York Giants mock draft tracker. Some mock drafts, though, are more significant than others.

The closer we get to the 2024 NFL Draft, the mock drafts that should truly get your attention are ones from NFL insiders that are admittedly built not fully on that person’s opinion, but using intel from sources inside the league.

Such is a mock draft released on Tuesday by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

In that mock draft, done without trades, Feldman has quarterbacks going 1-4 and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5.

That means Feldman is faced with the very real-world choice between wide receivers Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington when selecting for the Giants at No. 6.

His choice? Odunze.

Feldman writes:

The Giants have an underwhelming quarterback situation with Daniel Jones returning and Drew Lock now in the mix. I could see them tempted to get into the top three for a promising QB, but receiver is also a big need, and here they’ll have their choice of two studs in Odunze and Malik Nabers. Both are dazzling, but after drafting a blazer from the SEC last year in Jalin Hyatt, the hunch is they go for the bigger, more physical Odunze.

Feldman also wrote that “From the feedback I got from NFL folks and others who had been around him during the combine run-up, I came away thinking that Odunze is the other receiver alongside Harrison closest to being a can’t-miss prospect.”

Finally, this from a college coach whose team faced Odunze:

“(He is) as good as we’ve faced (in two decades as a college coach). Unbelievable with the ball in the air. Fantastic hands. Very good route runner. Good size. Good competitor. He is as good at tracking the ball as I’ve ever seen. That 50-50 ball, he had to have been 85 percent or better at those.” “He can play inside or outside and eat you up. He’s very polished and has a lot in his bag. He makes great adjustments and is very, very strong. He’s the alpha receiver who bullies guys whenever there’s a contested catch. I know people talked a lot about Marvin Harrison and we never played him, but if he’s better than this guy, man, that’s really saying something.”

Valentine’s View

Giants fans should be happy with either choice. I have said before, though, this is the one I would make.