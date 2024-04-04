2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

The safety position is losing value in the NFL Draft, largely because many teams are reserving their premium resources in positions that directly impact the passing game. And while safeties are a defense’s last line of defense, they seldom cover receivers directly (or at a high level), nor do they routinely chase down quarterbacks.

They can be devalued even more when they’re poor athletes.

That doesn’t bode well for University of Miami safety Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens was certainly a playmaker for the Hurricanes, notching 11 passes defensed and 11 interceptions (with two touchdowns) for Miami over the last two seasons. But he had a dismal day at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, calling his athleticism into serious question.

Could the New York Giants overlook that and value him as a playmaker? Or will his pedestrian athleticism take him off their board?

Prospect: Kamren Kinchens (5)

Games Watched: Texas A&M (2023), vs. Clemson (2023), vs. North Carolina (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Instincts

Football IQ

Processing

Physicality

Playmaking

Kinchens is a smart, instinctive, and highly physical safety prospect.

Kinchens has a dense build at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, which allowed Miami to play him out of multiple alignments. He was frequently used as a free safety playing the deep center field in Cover 1 or Cover 3 looks, as well as a deep half in Cover-2. He was also walked up to the second level – and even the line of scrimmage – to play as a strong safety or pseudo-linebacker on occasion.

He has quick feet and fluid hips for his build, and that allows him to change direction and transition relatively quickly and smoothly despite his frame.

He combines fluid movement skills with a high football IQ and fast mental processing to play much faster than he times. Kinchens is rarely fooled by misdirection, diagnoses the play quickly and accurately, and understands route concepts well enough to avoid being caught up in schemed traffic. He has a quick downhill trigger in run defense and is also quick to retrace and get into pursuit.

He’s a very instinctive defender with a great feel for positioning as well as timing. That allows him to be disruptive at the catch point as well as make timely breaks on the ball to come away with interceptions.

Kinchens is a very physical safety who arrives at the ball with bad intentions. That said, he’s also a good tackler who wraps up as well as drives through the ball carrier to get them safely on the ground with minimal yards after contact.

Weaknesses

Athleticism

Long speed

Man coverage

Range

Kinchens’ greatest weakness is pedestrian-at-best athleticism, and it shows up throughout his tape.

His movement skills and processing speed allow him to play faster than he times in short areas, however his play slows dramatically whenever he’s asked to cover space. Kinchens may diagnose the play quickly, but he frequently arrives late if he’s used in a deep alignment. Likewise, he is frequently out-run by ball carriers in pursuit, which can make him a liability as a team’s last line of defense.

He should not be asked to line up in man coverage, and could be badly exposed if he does so.

Kinchens’ lack of speed also forces him to take perfect (and safe) angles to the ball every time. He lacks the athleticism to adjust or recover if he misjudges an offensive player’s speed. He also doesn’t have the agility to make quick adjustments in close quarters, leading to the occasional whiffed tackle.

Game Tape

(Kinchens is Miami S number 5, wearing long pants and short sleeves)

Projection

Kinchens projects as a rotational safety, and his fit in most defenses is as a third safety who’s brought on the field in nickel situations.

His greatest upside is likely in a Cover 3 scheme, where he can play at the second level as a strong safety. That would limit the amount of field he’s asked to defend, while also putting his playmaking instincts where they can be most effective. It would also allow him to play in the box where he can use his physicality to its utmost.

Some teams may also look at Kinchens as a potential STAR or MONEYBACKER if their defense makes use of those positions. Teams should avoid putting Kinchens in situations where he can be isolated on an athletic receiving option, however his instincts, football IQ, and physicality can make him a useful player that teams want to get on the field.

Does he fit the Giants?

Unlikely, though we don’t know for sure how they’ll value defensive backs in their new system

Final Word: A Day 3 value