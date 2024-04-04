Giants news, 4/4: Brian Daboll, Draft Day party, Michael Penix Jr., more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Head coach Brian Daboll also made some news at the NFL league meetings at the end of March. Speaking to reporters, he mentioned that there were instances on the sidelines during 2023 that he wished he had handled differently in the heat of the moment. He was also asked whether he would take over play calling duties in 2024. He was ambiguous in his response, saying,

“I’ve been doing a bunch of research. But no decision’s been made. I’m still going through that process and thinking about what we need to do,” he said. “Whatever I feel is best for the football team, that’s where we’ll go.”

So with all that in mind, we want to know: Should Brian Daboll take over play calling in 2024? Should Kafka be relegated to being an eye in the sky for Daboll on the sideline? Or should Daboll continue to delegate play calling to Kafka while he manages the game as a whole as a “CEO” style head coach? Cast your vote here.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Given the state of the Giants offense in 2023, it will be no surprise if Daboll’s process leads him to doing something he decided not to do when he received his first head coaching position after more than 20 years as an NFL assistant.

Giants draft day party details for fans

#NYGiants will have their Draft Party at MetLife Stadium again this year: Thursday night, Round 1, at MetLife Stadium. Starts at 6 p.m.



Tickets are free, but must be claimed in advance.



Season ticket holders can get tix now. General admission begins tomorrow:… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 3, 2024

“I actually like the stuff that they did,” an exec said. “Saquon is a good back, but you are talking about a running back. (Devin) Singletary is going to produce as much as Saquon did for them at a fraction of the cost. They may get a better version of Brian Burns than Carolina was getting, because there is a human element to it. You don’t like where you are playing, you are not having success, it affects you.”

It was impossible to ignore the Giants’ deep contingent of evaluators at Washington’s pro day last week. Giants’ strong presence at Washington’s pro day for Michael Penix Jr.’s workout reinforced an NFL Draft QB focus. But the Huskies are DEEP with talent. If there is one school NYG are likely to pick a player from, it may be them.

The Maye-Herbert comparisons he once heard in NFL circles have quieted.

“Not as much in terms of the accuracy,” Kiper told The Post. “That’s the one thing that was off this year. He looks the part of Herbert physically and athletically, but he didn’t play like him. He was missing some open receivers, he was off-target with some balls that were caught that weren’t thrown precisely … to maximize yards after the catch. He didn’t play his best football late in the year.”

Interesting connect the dots and comp from Daniel Jeremiah

Here’s my draft thought of the day- Dan Quinn had tremendous success as HC with Matt Ryan as his QB. Which QB in this class would you compare to Matt Ryan coming out of BC? For me it’s Drake Maye. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 3, 2024

Based on the team's new system, the defense will lean heavily on its edge defenders to get after the quarterback.

Big Blue has six draft selections, and it may need more to overhaul the roster. The Giants should trade down and pick up picks to bolster their offense rather than chase a rookie quarterback who will need a strong supporting cast. Perhaps On Day 2 of the draft, they can take a signal-caller to develop behind Jones and Drew Lock.

BURNING QUESTION: Is the clock ticking on Daniel Jones -- and Brian Daboll, too? Jones did nothing to inspire confidence in his long-term viability in 2023, and while Schoen isn’t giving any hints about what the Giants might do with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, it’s not unrealistic to see him pulling the plug on the No. 6 selection from 2019, drafting a quarterback and hitting reset on the position.

Several Barbados Under-19 cricketers got the opportunity of a lifetime yesterday when they were given some tips on American football by NFL linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Okereke, who plays for the New York Giants, was part of a youth clinic organised by the Barbados Tourism Management Inc (BTMI) in association with the New York Giants. The multi-year partnership will see players from the NFL team visit the island annually to host camps and educate young athletes about the sport.

Around the league

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV YouTube

Follow BBV

