NFL Draft: What can we learn from Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects list?

NFL Network draft insider Daniel Jeremiah is out with version 4.0 of his top 50 prospects list. There are some interesting notes in there for the New York Giants.

Let’s go through some of them.

Quarterback rankings

Here is how Jeremiah has the quarterbacks ranked:

Caleb Williams, USC (No. 1 overall) Drake Maye, North Carolina (No. 5) Jayden Daniels, LSU (No. 6) J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (No. 20) Bo Nix, Oregon (No. 29) Michael Penix Jr., Washington (No. 33)

Jeremiah has Maye just ahead of Daniels. He says “Maye has some things to clean up, but he has every ingredient to be a top-tier starter at the game’s most important position.”

My gut feeling? If Maye gets past the Washington Commanders at No. 2, Giants’ GM Joe Schoen might be willing to go get him.

Penix has been grabbing all of the attention lately, but Jeremiah slots Nix slightly ahead of him as QB5. Jeremiah compares Nix to Jalen Hurts.

Wide receiver rankings

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (No. 2 overall) Rome Odunze, Washington (No. 3) Malik Nabers, LSU (No. 4) Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (No. 17) Adonai Mitchell, Texas (No. 27) Ladd McConkey, Georgia (No. 34) Xavier Worthy, Texas (No. 35) Ricky Pearsall, Florida (No. 40) Troy Franklin, Oregon (No. 42) Keon Coleman, Florida State (No. 43) Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (No. 45) Roman Wilson, Michigan (No. 47)

Jeremiah has consistently had Odunze slightly ahead of Nabers. I know that he and I are in the minority, but I agree with Jeremiah. If I’m the Giants and I go wide receiver at No. 6 I would be thrilled with either. Given my choice, the size, physicality, strong hands and dependability of Odunze makes him my choice.

Jeremiah says:

Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.

By the way, notice that 12 of Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects are wide receivers. If the Giants take a quarterback with their first pick, they will forfeit on getting an immediate WR1. They will, though, still be able to get a good wide receiver if they want one.

I am also looking at the number of cornerbacks Jeremiah has ranked between 25 and 50 and thinking some of those players might be available at No. 47, provided the Giants don’t trade that pick to go and get a quarterback — or use it on a quarterback.

Ennis Rakestraw (Missouri, No. 28), Nate Wiggins (Clemson, No. 31), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama, No. 36) and Max Melton (Rutgers, No. 50) make up the list of cornerbacks Jeremiah has between 25 and 50.