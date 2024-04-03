2024 NFL Draft prospect profile - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

We’ve gotten used to seeing good defensive prospects coming out of Alabama, and 2024 is no different. That’s been great news for the NFL, but a likely source of frustration for some of the prospects themselves.

Edge defender Chris Braswell is a great example of how Alabama’s powerhouse recruiting can work against some of the players. Braswell has played in 40 games over the course of his career, but was a special teams player and rotational defender until 2023. The senior has appeared on Bruce Feldmans’ Freaks List in each of the last two years, but has been overshadowed by Alabama’s depth at the position. Braswell emerged as productive and disruptive in 2023, but is still down in a crowded EDGE class.

That could be good news for the New York Giants, who could still be looking to add explosive athleticism to their pass rush in 2024 and beyond.

Prospect: Chris Braswell (41)

Games Watched: vs. Texas (2023), vs. LSU (2023), vs. Georgia (2023), vs. Michigan (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Explosiveness

Play strength

Discipline

Competitive toughness

Versatility

Chris Braswell is a thick, powerful edge defender who manages to combine solid length and a compact build.

Braswell has good strength in his upper body, as well as obvious power in his lower body, both of which lend themselves to his game as a power rusher. Alabama played Braswell out of multiple alignments, using him as a rush linebacker with two or three down linemen, as a classic 7 or 9-technique defensive end in a 4-man front, or inside at defensive tackle in long downs and distances.

He has enough flexibility in his hips, knees, and ankles to play with good leverage as a power rusher and does a good job of firing low and hard off the snap. Braswell is able to keep his feet in full contact with the ground throughout his rush, giving him solid balance once engaged, as well as good power to drive blockers back into the pocket.

Braswell understands who he is as a rusher and his primary move is a long-arm technique, which he accurately lands in the center of blockers’ chest plates. He gets good extension once engaged and uses solid pad level to maximize his play strength. Braswell pairs his long-arm with a solid bull-rush, and also flashes a rip move which he sets up with a chop or a club move.

Braswell is a predictably capable run defender. He has plenty of power with which to take on blockers and is capable of either driving them into the backfield to disrupt runs or hold the blocks and allow teammates to make the play. He’s strong enough to regularly take on offensive tackles as well as create piles when blocked by tight ends. He’s also disciplined enough to rarely be fooled by misdirection and is generally quick to get into pursuit.

Weaknesses

Block neutralization

Lower body fluidity

Braswell isn’t exactly a stiff edge defender, but he lacks ideal flexibility and fluidity in his lower body.

He doesn’t quite have the elite bend to pair with his burst and consistently win with speed off the edge. Braswell seems to need to take a wider angle as a pass rusher, as opposed to bending a tight edge and carrying his speed around the corner. Likewise, Braswell tends to use something like a running back’s jump-cut when exchanging gaps or making an inside move. He’s still able to have success with it, but his movements aren’t as fluid as desired and he can sacrifice some leverage when rushing through interior gaps.

Braswell can also stand to be more efficient in his hand usage. He struggles to cleanly beat blockers, resulting in them staying engaged as he attacks gaps. The friction from lingering blocks keeps him from winning quickly and being as disruptive as he could potentially be. He understands how to counter his power with speed, but needs to get better and more efficient at doing so.

Braswell was dropped into coverage on occasion in Alabama’s defense, but shouldn’t be asked to do so at the NFL level. He can get solid depth to muddy reads, but isn’t comfortable and lacks great range and fluidity in space.

Game Tape

Projection

Chris Braswell projects as an important rotational edge defender at the NFL level, with the upside to develop into a starter in the right situation. He has a diverse-enough game to be used in any defensive scheme as well as in any down or distance.

Braswell’s run defense is good enough that teams should feel comfortable in putting him on the field in short-yardage situations, and he has enough disruptiveness to be a useful defender in passing situations as well. His greatest upside – at least right now – may be in blitzing defenses that use multiple fronts. Braswell would benefit greatly from schemed free runs into the backfield, as well as offer the potential to create free runs for his teammates. Likewise, his ability to play from multiple alignments can help to create confusion in blocking schemes or find mismatches.

That said, he has the potential to grow into an every-down player with improved technique. Braswell will never be a bendy speed rusher, but adding an improved speed element to his game would help make his power that much more effective.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, as a rotational depth piece.

Final Word: A later Day 2 value