Giants news, 4/2: Drake Maye, Max Melton, Kerry Collins, more headlines

As J.J. McCarthy rises in the eyes of the NFL Draft community, logically another quarterback has to fall. That quarterback could be Drake Maye of North Carolina.

There are at least a couple of well-known quarterback analysts who don’t think Maye/Giants is a great combination.

The time for a blockbuster trade at the top of the NFL Draft is getting closer. Whether the Giants plan to participate in one of those deals remains to be seen.

The Giants are behaving like a team that intends to draft a QB, and Joe Schoen said “nobody is slamming the door” in the Top 3 picks yet when the phone rings. Will Schoen wheel & deal to get his guy? Will he be able to even if he tries? Examining the Giants as real players in this month’s biggest NFL drama

Former Giants exec expects team to trade up for a quarterback

Which teams will be trading up at the Draft?@MarcRoss has three teams that could make a move to get their next QB.



: 2024 #NFLDraft – April 25-27 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC

: Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/exGUqQbBQr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 2, 2024

It’s officially draft month. The 2024 NFL Draft runs from April 25-27. And on that first night, Giants general manager Joe Schoen might pick a quarterback at No. 6 (or higher) to replace Daniel Jones.

Giants.com takes a look at the state of the offensive line with the draft just a few weeks away.

The New York Giants will hold their local pro day on Thursday, April 4 and a few attendees have already been made known.

This past Friday, Monmouth quarterback Marquez McCray revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was among those to receive an invite. And In addition to McCray, Rutgers cornerback Max Melton will also visit the Giants at their local pro day, reported The Record's Art Stapleton.

Top three needs: WR, QB, CB. The offensive line not making this list speaks to how many holes the Giants still have on their roster. But they still desperately need a future franchise quarterback (due to Daniel Jones’ injury history) and a No. 1 wide receiver. A veteran starting cornerback is likely necessary as well, with Adoree’ Jackson unsigned.

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky. Corley could immediately become a dynamic threat for New York. He finished last season with 984 receiving yards, and 692 of those came after the catch.

11) New York Giants: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma. The Giants moved back on draft day, allowing the Bears to come up and draft Justin Fields. Here, New York grabs Creed Humphrey, who might be the NFL’s best center now that Jason Kelce has retired. The leagues somehow let Humphrey slip to the 63rd pick in 2021; he’s responded with two Pro Bowl campaigns and a second-team All-Pro performance.

