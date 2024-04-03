Make the case: Jaden Hicks or Dadrion Taylor-Demerson at safety?

The New York Giants prioritized the trenches in the early stages of the 2024 offseason. In doing so, they allowed 2020 second-round pick Xavier McKinney to pursue other options in free agency. McKinney found a home in the land of cheese in Green Bay, Wisconsin, leaving the Giants with a hole at the safety position.

Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Gervarrius Owens, and newly signed veteran Jalen Mills currently reside in Jerome Henderson’s safety department, and the coach certainly has room for an influx of talent. After the Brian Burns trade, the Giants have three selections in the top 70 and four in the top 107.

Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin is my favorite safety in the draft class. But beyond Nubin, several other players fit what the Giants are looking for at safety near pick 70 (generally speaking). Shane Bowen ran a lot of three-safety sets in Tennessee and a lot of pattern-match two-read coverages that prioritize awareness and football IQ, along with man coverage and ball skills.

It’s not the deepest safety class, but there are players like Utah’s Cole Bishop and Miami’s Kamren Kinchens or Georgia’s Javon Bullard & Tykee Smith who could be options for the Giants late on day two or early on day three. However, the two names we will focus on in this article are Washington State’s Jaden Hicks and Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Hicks was redshirted in 2021 and was named Freshman All-American Third Team by College Football News in 2022. Hicks finished his college career with 155 total tackles, eight for a loss, three interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, and one forced fumble. He allowed a 64.5% catch rate with three penalties in 2023; his catch rate improved from 80.5% during the 2022 season.

He appeared in all 13 games in 2022 and all 12 games in 2023, with 1,538 defensive snaps played through two seasons.

Strengths

Long, well-built frame - ideal size for a safety

Immediate acceleration - glides as a mover

Long strider with good overall speed

Solid range in space when his stride is open

Smart in zone coverage - sees through the receiver to QB

Active and aware robber

Solid man covering defender on the vertical plane

Wrestled football away from Ja’Lynn Polk vs. Washington (Q3, 14:25)

Gets eyes and hands in the air in man coverage vs. slot fades

Washington Q3, 14:25; Arizona State Q1 6:05; Colorado State Q4 6:39; Arizona Q2 13:28 (2022)

Good control/technique to get a hand on football at top speed

A heavy hitter who COMMANDS respect

A tone-setting player on defense

Very good in run support

Excellent play strength

Harassing at catch point - good coverage

Heat-seeking missile downhill and at the catch point

Impressive drive through tackler in pursuit

Excellent angles downhill - quick trigger downhill

Controlled agility as a blitzer

Immediate, aggressive, and dangerous as a blitzer

Plays with massive chip on his shoulder

Versatile player - robber, near box/big-nickel

Played CB in high school - still newer to the safety position

Blocked FG vs. UCLA - special teams upside

Weaknesses

Is not the smoothest when forced to decelerate and change direction

Below-average fluidity and agility for post-safety

3-Cone time did not translate on tape

Concerns about him manning up shiftier receivers in space

Made a lot of tackles on the backside of defenders - hardly got a hold of them

Allows too many ball carriers to evade him when square-to-target

Better tackler in pursuit - is susceptible to juke moves when square

Takes questionable angles vs. stagnant targets in front of him

Lacks the athletic ability/COD skills to overcome the angles vs. more explosive offensive players

Torched at LOS in press coverage - COD is an issue

CAL Q2 3:16 4th & 4

Jaden Hicks is a fun throwback safety with a PHYSICAL mentality with a heat-seeking missile ability to quickly punish receivers over the middle of the field - good luck to them (Wisconsin, Q4 4:27). He has the field vision to play quarters/palms and the coverage skills to man up on a big slot or tight end up the seam. He has more to his game than just a pure box presence or nickel-LB, but speedy slots could give him problems in man coverage, and his overall change of direction and agility is sub-average.

Hicks has serious acceleration and build-up speed enhanced by his long-striding and gliding nature. He does not do the best job framing his opponents when coming downhill and was too frequently juked out of his cleats.

The post may be too much for Hicks to handle consistently, but he has the range to drop deep in a Cover-2. He does well rotating down into the box and he is an asset when tasked to blitz. His stiffness is a problem that impedes his upside, but he’s still a good football player who will have highlight reel hits.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Taylor-Demerson finished his college career with 200 tackles, 57 STOPs, 11 pressures, three sacks, 16 passes defended, 10 interceptions, a 62.3% catch rate, and seven penalties.

Through his five seasons at Texas Tech, he played in 58 games and 2,859 defensive snaps. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2021, Second Team All-Big 12 in 2022 (PFF), and the same in 2023. He was a team captain. Taylor-Demerson was one of the biggest risers of the 2024 East-West Shrine Game week.

Strengths

Good overall athlete with smooth-moving

Great agility to quickly change direction in a controlled manner and orient to target

Explosive in short areas - closes width quick

Quick accelerator when turning and running/bailing

Fluid mover turns tight corners and stays low

Enough range and fluidity to play single-high

Great eyes and solid anticipatory skills in zone/robber coverage

High processor with exceptional understanding of offensive intentions

Has command of the defense - constantly adjusting teammates to match offense

Quickly attacks downhill to blow up the plays near the LOS

Can play in either zone or man coverage from several alignments

Attempts to dictate and harass WRs up their stem - gets physical

Tracks the football well - solid sense of spatial awareness

Will aggressively contact at the breakpoint

Aware and controlled enough to drop down into the box and ROBOT to undercut deep over routes - gets body/eyes on QB

- Kansas State Q2 10:28

Pesky in coverage - good technique attack the football at the catch point

Texas Q4 12:44; Kansas State Q3 6:46 up seam; Kansas State Q4 00:35; PBU 3rd & 3 in EZ; Tarleton Q3 8:05

Can play post-safety and has the range to cover ground

Good recovery speed when a tick behind

Understands his run support assignment - fills quickly and aggressively

Solid overall run support player

Damn good angles downhill into contact from deep-half

Displayed ability to pursue well

Excellent blizer off the edge - times it well, disguised

Versatile - can play third safety/BIG-Nickel (has over 800 college snaps in the slot)

Tough player who competes his backside off

Special teams experience - over 500 snaps on special teams in his career

Weaknesses

Undersized, underweight, and only 23rd percentile arm length

Eye candy can hold his attention a bit long on play-action

Was caught looking at the mesh point on deep RPO concepts - put him in recovery coverage mode

Can get wild into the tackle point (14.7% missed tackle rate)

Must do a better job securing tackles and wrapping up

Functional play strength as a tackler, but doesn’t dictate like other safeties

Seemed to have a few coverage mishaps that led to big plays

Cal Q1 14:50; BYU Q2 6:18

Only adequate ability to judge angles in pursuit when they’re tight

Is an older prospect

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is an intelligent, versatile safety who can play man coverage from the nickel or against tight ends up the seam while possessing excellent field vision and spatial awareness to thrive in deep and underneath zones. He is a willing participant in run support who is assignment sound, but he must get better at securing tackles and finishing the play.

His ability to harass and be annoying in tight man coverage is an asset, and he possesses the range to play a single-high role functionally in the NFL. Taylor-Demerson’s biggest issue is his size for the safety position: he’s 10th percentile height, 15th percentile length, and 23rd percentile wingspan and arm length; unfortunately, that affects a position like safety.

Still, I believe Dadrion Taylor-Demerson can play an undersized safety role while earning snaps as the nickel to position him closer to the LOS, where he can also leverage his blitzing skills. He’ll be successful in the slot if it doesn’t ultimately work out at safety. Either way, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has a future in the NFL, which can be brighter if he fixes his tackling issues.

The verdict

I appreciate the skill sets of both players and what each offers. I’m not a big comparison type of guy, but they’re fun and engender interesting conversations, and some readers seem to enjoy them; I look at both Hicks and Taylor-Demerson similarly to two former LSU Tiger defensive backs.

Hicks has some Jamal Adams to his game. A physical presence with heavy hits throughout his tape who excelled in pursuit and around the line of scrimmage. Hicks can operate in space, but there are noticeable change of direction and fluidity concerns that will likely relegate him closer to the line of scrimmage.

Taylor-Demerson’s usage will mimic that of several NFL teams, which employed Tyrann Mathieu, a more accomplished, albeit controversial, player than DTD. It’s not that Taylor-Demerson can’t play in space; he has the range and football IQ, but he must clean up some tackling deficiencies, and his size could relegate him to a role in the slot, which is a valuable and lucrative role for the top players at that position.

From a size and age perspective, it’s Hicks. He’s imposing and years younger than Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. From an athletic and versatility perspective, it’s Taylor-Demerson. Both see the field well.

I’m going with Dadrion Taylor-Demerson due to his fluidity, coverage skills, and versatility. The Giants do not have a solidified answer at a couple of secondary positions: safety opposite Jason Pinnock and in the slot. I project Taylor-Demerson to, at his floor, functionally play either in certain personnel packages.

Hicks showed coverage ability on vertical routes up the seam. I appreciated his technique and location skills when the ball was in the air, but his noticeable stiffness when asked to flip and turn is problematic. Hicks could be a very good BIG-Nickel, or just box type of safety in the right scheme, that adds a physical element if, say, Shane Bowen decides to go lighter with a certain package. This is valuable, but I will prioritize speed, range, versatility, and coverage ability over physicality in today’s NFL, with two similarly-graded prospects.