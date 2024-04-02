Could Drake Maye fall to the Giants ... and would that be good for Maye?

As J.J. McCarthy rises in the eyes of the NFL Draft community, logically another quarterback has to fall. That quarterback could be Drake Maye of North Carolina.

In a new mock draft from Ian Valentino of 33rd Team, McCarthy went No. 3 to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade up with the New England Patriots, following Caleb Williams at No. 1 to the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.

That left Maye for the New York Giants at No. 6. Valentino wrote:

Could the New York Giants really walk out of the draft with this good of a talent without moving up? It seems that way as the Cardinals and Chargers beg for teams to trade above them. Drake Maye is an impressive athlete who can deliver haymakers downfield. He’s also excellent in the short game, effectively understanding defenders’ pre- and post-snap leverage. He plays a lot like Patrick Mahomes did in 2023 but doesn’t have the same elite-level arm strength.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein has the Giants trading up to No. 3 with the Patriots to grad Maye, reming us along the way that Maye is the closest thing in this draft to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, with whom Brian Daboll worked as Bills’ offensive coordinator.

In this three-spot move up the board, the Giants probably have to pay more than the standard trade chart would indicate, since the supply side of the quarterback position is dwindling but the demand remains high. Brian Daboll fostered Josh Allen’s raw talents in Buffalo and could have a chance to do the same with this toolsy but inconsistent North Carolina product.

There are at least a couple of well-known quarterback analysts who don’t think Maye/Giants is a great combination.

On the ‘Up & Adams Show’ with Kay Adams, former NFL quarterback and current social media sensation Kurt Benkert, who has analyzed all of the top quarterbacks in the class, was vocal about Maye and the Giants not being a great match.

“Their roster, they need a lot of work. If I’m Drake Maye I’m like, could I go to the Vikings a little later and sit a year behind [Sam] Darnold,” Benkert told Adams. “I’d rather do that than go to the Giants and sit a year with the way that their offense is, their situation — is it kinda hot seat, kinda not — I think [Vikings coach] Kevin O’Connell’s probably a better match for getting a guy up to speed.”

"I feel like he's gonna be stuck in a Daniel Jones situation."@KurtBenkert doesn't wanna see Drake Maye go to the #Giants @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/woAXI4eMMb — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024

Benkert is also not thrilled with some of what he sees on tape from Maye.

“My take is he’s got a high ceiling, he’s got a big arm, he’s kinda sloppy with hsi feet and really inconsistent as a passer and he misses a lot of throws that I don’t think a top 10 quarterback should miss,” Benkert said. “He just misses the easy plays that I know in the NFL get a little bit harder.”

"He misses a lot of throws that I don't think a top 10 quarterback should miss..."



5-year NFL vet @KurtBenkert on QB prospect Drake Maye @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/xqdHEusF4l — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024

Another former NFL quarterback, Chris Simms, thinks Michael Penix Jr. is a more NFL ready quarterback than Maye.

“There is no way you can watch Michael Penix Jr. film nd Drake Maye film or Michael Penix Jr. Pro Day and Drake Maye Pro Day and tell me that you think they’re on the same playing field right now,” Simms said. “There is no way. I feel that strongly about it.”

"There's no way you can look at Penix film and then look at Maye film and believe that they're on the same playing field"

-Chris Simms pic.twitter.com/HkvQ4XTiCM — BigDashKnows (@BigDashKnows) April 1, 2024

Valentine’s View

If Maye falls to the Giants at No. 6 and they take the swing, I certainly won’t blame them. You get the successor to Jones without having to manipulate the board, although you give up on getting an immediate No. 1 wide receiver.

Are the Giants a great situation for a rookie quarterback? I don’t think I am as down on the Giants as Benkert is. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are a good duo to work with quarterbacks. Whether or not you like the personnel around the quarterbacks or the QB combo of Jones and Drew Lock, a rookie quarterback like Maye would not need to play immediately. By the end of the 2024 season maybe, but not at the start.

It would not be good for any rookie quarterback if Daboll were fired at the end of the 2024 season, and that might buy Daboll at least the 2025 season no matter what happens record-wise in 2024.

By the way, my ceiling/floor comparison for Maye?

Ceiling — Justin Herbert

Floor — Daniel Jones

What say you, Giants fans? If Maye falls to No. 6 do you take him or let him pass?