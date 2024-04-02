Giants news, 4/2: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants fans have been conditioned to think that in the absence of a trade-up, whichever one of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze is left at No. 6, that will be the pick. What if all three are still there? The best answer won’t be known for several years, but the choice may have to be made on April 25.

The Giants probably can’t go wrong with any of the three if that’s what they are faced with at No. 6. The question is which one might have the most impact, given the rest of the Giants roster.

The only true X receiver the Giants have at the moment is Isaiah Hodgins, who is no longer viewed as a starter. Nabers played equally in the slot and outside in 2023, but outside he is more a Z (flanker, to use old terminology), as Slayton and Hyatt are, than an X. Odunze and Harrison are the two X receivers in this group. Odunze is the more physical of the two.

There are three hypothetical but realistic trades the Giants could make in the 2024 draft: Trade into the Top 3 for a Quarterback, Giants Trade Up for a Wide Receiver, or Trade Back into Round 1 for a Quarterback.

A look at free agent signee Jermaine Eluemunor

"Jermaine Eluemunor is a people mover" @ShaunOHara60 & @BobPapa_NFL break down the new offensive lineman's film pic.twitter.com/jcLb5RGzNr — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) March 29, 2024

26. New York Giants Total rookie snaps: 3,109

Notable rookies: QB Tommy DeVito (64.4 passing grade); CB Deonte Banks (48.6 coverage grade, 1.30 yards per coverage snap); C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (26.9 pass-block grade, 51.3 run-block grade); and WR Jalin Hyatt (58.5 receiving grade, 1.16 yards per route run)

New York Giants' biggest needs: WR, CB, RB, S, QB

The Giants are examining this year's quarterback class due to Daniel Jones' injury history and inconsistent play. They could bring in a rookie even after extending Jones last offseason and signing free-agent QB Drew Lock this offseason. If Big Blue doesn't take a quarterback at No. 6, general manager Joe Schoen will have a tough time passing on receivers in the first round. The team could also use another running back to work with Devin Singletary, as well as offensive linemen to push the veterans signed as insurance. The defense might need contributions from rookies at corner, safety and defensive tackle.

