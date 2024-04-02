Make the case: Javon Solomon or Jonah Elliss at edge for the Giants?

General manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants already made a hefty investment into their edge room at the start of the new league year. The Giants traded one of their second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick next year to the Carolina Panthers for edge defender Brian Burns. The Giants then signed Burns to a five-year $141 million contract with $87.5 million guaranteed.

Burns joins Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, a respectable trio of rushers. However, Ojulari will be a free agent at the end of the season and has struggled to stay healthy. There’s little depth behind the three players, and Jihad Ward took his 661 defensive snaps to the Minnesota Vikings.

Edge help is still needed for the future and the 2024 season. The acquisition of Burns alleviates the desperation of that need, but it remains a need, nonetheless. Here are two possible day-three options.

Jonah Elliss, Utah

Elliss started 18 of 35 career games for Utah and was a Consensus All-American in 2023.

Elliss finished his 2023 season with 39 pressures - 10 of which occurred in Week 4 against UCLA. He finished his three seasons with 75 pressures on 657 pass-rushing snaps, with 11 total missed tackles (missed tackle rate of 17.2%). Pro Football Focus gave Elliss one of the best pass-rushing grades in college football.

He finished college with 78 tackles, 23 for a loss, 16 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He also had 75 total pressures on 657 total pass rushing snaps in college.

His father, Luther Elliss, was a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions and was the 20th pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. His brother Kaden is a linebacker on the Falcons; his brother Christian is a linebacker on the Patriots; and his brother Noah is a defensive lineman on the Eagles.

Elliss did not test at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine due to his shoulder surgery recovery. The injury ended his season with three games left.

Strengths

Solid overall athletic ability with a good/quick get off

Above-average quickness with a very good first step

Good lateral agility to slant/stunt inside and penetrate

Fires out of his stance low, keeps a low center of gravity when rushing the passer

Functional bend to get around corners as a high side rusher

Times the snap well

Massive mittens attached to his arms (11”, 96th percentile for EDGE rushers)

Sets up his pass rush moves with his feet to optimize angles

Efficient and heavy hands - array of pass rushing moves

Very good employment of counters - has a pass rush plan

Flashed inside spin move - very coordinated and balanced

Can convert speed to power - has both power and finesse pass rushing skills

A bit more on the finesse side, though

Solid overall run defender who is an issue for tight ends blocking

Gains control with his hands and tosses tight ends out of his way against the run

Physical overall defender - tough in the trenches

Excellent pursuit defender

Elite competitive toughness - never gives up

Solid overall play strength

Smart player who understands angles and has good eyes

Is only 20 years old

Weaknesses

Adequate overall size - 11th percentile weight/15th percentile height for EDGE

Not a difference-making athlete at EDGE

Does have functional bend, but the ability to bend through direct contact may pose a problem

Can hold the point of attack, but powerful run blockers can uproot him

Double teams will be a problem

Suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season; also had undisclosed injuries that kept him from competing throughout his college career

Elliss is a relentless pass rusher with efficient - heavy - hands and plenty of pass rushing and counter moves to keep blockers honest and guessing. When rushing the passer, he fires off the ball low and is deceptive with his footwork/path into the point of contact. He’s not the bendiest of most athletic edge defenders, but he positions himself well - and is explosive enough - to gain a high-side advantage while using the rip and other moves to shield himself from direct contact.

He has power rush moves but is more of a finesse pass rusher. Elliss is a difficult blocking assignment for tight ends in the run game. He can, however, lose in the trenches to better and bigger blockers, and his play strength against double teams is sub-optimal on the edge. The injuries could also affect his draft spot, but he’s a young, tough, technically sound pass rusher who is a nuisance to align for offensive tackles.

Javon Solomon, Troy

Solomon is not generating much buzz, but he is one of the more explosive and fun pass rushers in this draft class. Solomon can tightly turn through hard contact at the top of the pass-rushing arc while maintaining balance and having the coordination to orient himself into the pocket like a python ready to strike. It’s difficult to find explosive threats with his type of lower-body flexion that allows him to avoid/bend through the defense of offensive tackles.

Solomon was an accomplished edge defender in the smaller Sun Belt Conference. He was Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt or better since the 2020 season

Solomon had 33 sacks, 49.5 tackles for a loss, 183 tackles, four forced fumbles, and 150 pressures through five seasons at Troy; he hardly played his freshman year of 2019.

In 2023, he had 46 pressures on 336 pass-rushing reps. In 2021, Solomon was an All-American Honorable Mention by Pro Football Network; he averaged 1.42 tackles per loss per game and just under a sack per game.

Solomon became one of just 31 players nationally since 2000 to record 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks through the first 10 games of a season; one of just nine from a Group of Five school to do so and the only Sun Belt player.

He became the third player since at least 2000 to record 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one interception in the first six games of the season. The other two were Carl Nassib (Penn State, 2015) and Elvis Dumervil (Louisville, 2005). Solomon attended the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Strengths

Good physique that’s chiseled with a defined lower body

Excellent athlete with impressive burst and quickness

Exceptional first step maximizes ability to win high-side

A high-side rusher with elite lower-body flexion

Unique flexibility and bend

Knees almost scrape the ground

Balanced player with a low center of gravity

Great foot control, change of direction, and agility

Evasive chest with reduced surface area due to stature

Does not have a large target for tackles to strike

Does a great job bending through contact at the top of the pass-rushing arc

Good hand usage to land the rip and bend

Flashed a long-arm to set up secondary moves

Does string pass rush moves together

Hump move vs. Arkansas State showed exceptional leveral, control, and solid strength

Turns a tight corner to get his hips oriented into the pocket

Leveraged different moves at the top of pass rushing arc to win

Flashed inside counter moves to expose over-aggressive tackles

Can convert speed-to-power (at lower level of competition)

Unlocks good power through the ground with his lean into contact

Maintains a low profile with his power rush to generate force on contact

Quickness is evident on games/twists

Was in a penetrating system that gave him the freedom to attack upfield as a run defender

Slippery to block, does well to reduce his target area and combines that with his short-area-quickness to evade

Has rushed from a variety of alignments and stances (FROG, two/three point)

Huge hits on tape

Motor is great

Weaknesses

Undersized, which could affect his power at the next level

Wish he was taller/longer

Lack of height could hinder anchor ability vs. run

Power moves may struggle to succeed against NFL tackles

Questions about speed to power translating to NFL are fair

Level of competition was weaker - can he prove his consistency at the Senior Bowl?

Coverage will have to be tested at Senior Bowl - rarely did it in college

Could be liable for roughing the passer penalties with his hits

Solomon is an incredibly quick pass rusher with effective bend, burst, and hand usage to separate from offensive tackles. He is a high-side rusher who is best utilized from a wide stance. His ability to bend through contact with a relentless motor will give him a shot as a situational pass rusher. Solomon’s size and anchor ability are question marks. He’s not a terrible run defender for what he was asked to do, but he was in an aggressive attacking system at Troy that did not have him anchor in place too often; when he did, double teams uprooted him at the lower level of competition.

In the right system, with the correct usage, Solomon can be a very good asset on defense, especially if he’s a situational pass rusher who gets to pin his ears back and hunt the quarterback.

Teams covet natural pass-rushing skills with the necessary burst to threaten tackle’s high side and the pass-rushing savvy/timing to adjust when appropriate. The NFL speed will be an adjustment for Solomon - and his smaller stature could pose a problem - but he’s an undersized rusher I am willing to take a shot on.

Final verdict

Neither player is physically imposing, which was a common denominator for Buffalo Bills’ edge defenders when Joe Schoen was working under Brandon Beane before the 2022 season. Schoen already added an explosive threat in Brian Burns, who isn’t the best anchoring against the run. Elliss is probably better at anchoring in place, but it’s not substantially different than Solomon.

Both players have gigantic 96th-percentile hands. Solomon’s zero-percentile height is problematic, but I do love the idea of adding Solomon’s ability to win high-side and pairing him with Burns and Thibodeaux. Four-man defensive pressure with slanting/twists from exotic personnel packages on passing downs would be very exciting and explosive with a combination of Dexter Lawrence, Burns, Thibodeaux, and Javon Solomon.

The wide-angled rushes of Shane Bowen’s defense point toward Solomon, who is my choice, even though I respect Jonah Elliss' game. Is it somewhat redundant to Burns on a much lesser scale? Yes, but that redundancy pressures the quarterback and allows the Giants to drop seven more frequently, which gives them more flexibility in how they employ their personnel.