NFL free agency: Giants sign veteran DL Jordan Phillips

The New York Giants have added another piece to their defensive line by signing free-agent defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Phillips is a veteran player entering his 10th season in the league. He’s played for multiple teams during his career, including the Miami Dolphins from 2015-2018, whom Phillips was drafted by as a second-rounder in 2015, the Buffalo Bills from 2018-2019 and again in 2022-2023, and the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-2021.

Phillips has played in three postseason games, one in Miami (2019) and two in Buffalo (2019, 2022).

The 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 120 career games with 62 starts and has totaled 181 tackles, 36 TFL, and 24 sacks, including a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Bills in 2019. Phillips also has 51 quarterback hits, 24 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one career interception.

The Giants needed defensive line help after trading Leonard Williams last season and losing A’Shawn Robinson in free agency this offseason.

Phillips played college football at Oklahoma (2011-2014) and was a Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2014.