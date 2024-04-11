NFL Draft rumors: ‘Make or break’ choice for Giants’ GM Joe Schoen?

The 2024 NFL Draft rumor mill is rife with speculation about what the New York Giants will do at quarterback, especially with the No. 6 overall pick. Will they or won’t they select one? Would they move up to do so?

Let’s look at some of the latest rumors.

Even the ESPN analysts can’t agree

In a post on the latest draft rumors, ESPN Giants beat writer Jordan Ranaan and draft analyst Matt Miller appeared to offer contrasting takes on what the Giants would do at No. 6.

Ranaan:

If the right quarterback is there, the Giants wouldn't hesitate to make the move. They are aware Daniel Jones has suffered three serious injuries (twice his neck and a torn ACL) in the past three years. The only problem is New York may have to trade up with the Cardinals at No. 4 or the Chargers at No. 5 to do it with the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos also lurking for a quarterback.

Miller:

What we're hearing about the Giants' draft: A high-ranking official with the team told me their draft plans are unlikely to include a first-round passer. However, that doesn't rule out a quarterback being a target in Round 2, where the team owns pick No. 47. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix are expected to be off the board by that point, but a small trade up on Day 2 -- similar to what the Titans did last year to land Will Levis at pick No. 33 -- is possible.

Translation: We don’t know. Anything is possible.

A ‘make or break’ decision for GM Joe Schoen

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post took Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the Giants at No. 6 in his latest mock draft. Schwartz acknowledged, as we know, that selecting McCarthy would be “a polarizing pick.”

Schwartz said moving up to select McCarthy would carry risk for GM Joe Schoen.

“I think moving up is a real, real shot in the dark that could make or break a GMs career,” Schwartz said.

Giants best spot for RB Braelon Allen?

Bleacher Report, referencing some work from a source familiar to BBV readers, thinks the Giants are the best landing spot for Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

BR writes:

The departure of Saquon Barkley left a mammoth hole in the New York offense—a hole that the G-Men attempted to address by signing Devin Singletary. Singletary was solid for the Houston Texans in 2023, topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage. But he averaged just 4.2 yards per carry, and last season marked the first time in five professional seasons that Singletary eclipsed 200 carries in a season. At the very least, the Giants need a complement to Singletary—a player who can keep the ground game grinding and take pressure off a passing attack short on impact players. And frankly, it’s not all that hard to imagine Allen wresting lead back duties from Singletary sooner rather than later.

TE Ben Sinnott visiting Giants

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ben Sinnott of Kansas State, is visiting the Giants on Thursday. With Darren Waller potentially retiring, tight end is an underrated need for the Giants.

Sinnott is a player BBV’s Chris Pflum believes would be a nice fit for the Giants as late-Day 2 or early-day 3 value:

“Sinnott projects best as an important rotational tight end or H-back at the NFL level, though he has starting upside if he lands in the right situation. He could well slip through the cracks due to his unremarkable physique and the fact that he isn’t truly exceptional at anything.

“That said, his versatility is exceptional. He’s able to effectively line up at pretty much any position except quarterback or offensive lineman and contribute. That could allow a creative offensive coordinator to field a truly multiple offense that can morph between 11, 12, 21, or 10 personnel looks on a given play.

“Sinnott won’t be for every team and offenses that depend on bigger tight ends to act as extra linemen will likely need to look elsewhere. However, he could be an important role player in an offense that uses a lot of schemed separation, screen plays, and passes to secondary receiving options (tight ends, fullbacks, or running backs) off of misdirection.

“Does he fit the Giants? Yes. His versatility and ability as a receiver make him a weapon, while his blocking could help unleash players like Wan’Dale Robinson.”