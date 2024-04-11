2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: JC Latham, OL, Alabama

The offensive tackle class in the 2024 NFL Draft is commonly held to be a deep and talented one. So much so, that a big-school player like Alabama’s JC Latham can check almost every physical box but still feel like he’s (almost) an afterthought.

The Alabama right tackle has exceptional size at 6-foot 53⁄ 4 inches, 342 pounds, with 35-inch arms and 11-inch hands. He also has massive amounts of power throughout his frame and was a two-year starter at a powerhouse program.

The New York Giants may yet have questions along their offensive line, and at right tackle in particular. Could Latham be an answer for them?

Prospect: JC Latham (65)

Games Watched: vs. Texas (2023), vs. Ole Miss (2023), vs. Auburn (2023), vs. Michigan (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Size

Length

Power

Competitive toughness

Run blocking

Latham is a big, powerful, and tough offensive line prospect.

Latham has fantastic size and bulk for the position at 6-foot 5 ¾ inches with 35 ⅛-inch arms. He boasts obvious power in his upper and lower halves and fully plays up to his 342 pound weight. Latham’s power forms the foundation for his whole game. He has surprisingly light feet for a young man his size and doesn’t get stuck in the mud when moving laterally and does a good job of bringing his power to bear on defenders.

Latham is a good run blocker who’s able to drive defenders off the ball with his natural power and good initial leverage. He plays with solid knee bend as well as a wide foundation, allowing him to both strike with good pad level as well as absorb power from bull rushers. Latham also has impressive grip and core strength, allowing him to sustain his blocks as well as torque defenders out of gaps. He gets good extension on his blocks and is able to control defenders for as long as necessary, and even a glancing block is enough to send unwary defenders reeling.

Latham is a reliable pass protector under normal circumstances and is able to hold up against larger defensive ends who may overpower smaller blockers.

Weaknesses

Foot quickness

Leverage consistency

Latham isn’t a poor athlete, particularly for a man of his size. However, he isn’t a great athlete in the absolute sense.

Latham’s feet are light, but not particularly quick. That can show up when he’s forced to match up against speed rushers on the outside or cover ground. He doesn’t do a great job of getting into position quickly when forced to expand the pocket, which can lead to him dipping his head or lunging at defenders.

Latham also plays with good initial leverage, but his considerable size may work against him on prolonged reps. He has a tendency to allow his knees to straighten and stance to narrow, leading to a loss of leverage.

Game Tape

(Latham is Alabama RT number 65)

Projection

Latham projects as a starting offensive lineman at the NFL level, though his exact position may depend on the team that drafts him.

Teams that use downhill power blocking schemes could certainly look at Latham as a long-term starter at right tackle. However, teams that incorporate more outside zone or slide protections could view him as a candidate to move inside to guard.

If Latham struggles at tackle in the NFL, it will be due to technically sound speed rushers exploiting his tendency to dip his head or lunge when he needs to match speed off the edge. Latham probably should be given the chance to succeed at offensive tackle, but moving inside to guard could cover up the biggest deficiencies in his game.

Does he fit the Giants?

Possibly, though there might be better choices.

Final Word: A late Round 1 or Round 2 prospect.