Giants news, 4/11: Jayden Daniels, Mel Kiper mock, Eli trolls Mahomes, more

New York Giants headlines for Thursday

By Ed Valentine
new

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2024 NFL draft edge rusher projections: Rankings, stats, comps - ESPN
Which edge rusher in the 2024 NFL draft projects to have the most sacks? We project top prospects, plus offer NFL player comps.

If Giants don’t draft a QB early, history says they probably shouldn’t draft one at all - The Athletic
Any quarterback picked later than the second round is a Hail Mary. For every Brock Purdy, there are a dozen Kyle Laulettas.

Giants' 2024 NFL Draft question: Do J.J. McCarthy's wins matter?
Using this criterion as a guide, does it make sense to study which quarterback prospects did the most winning in college and use it to predict how they might impact their teams once they land in the NFL?

NFL Draft 2024: The Quarterbacks - StatsBomb | Data Champions
Dr. Will Morgan uses StatsBombs industry-leading CFB data to highlight what Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jaylen Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr & Bo Nix will bring to the NFL.

Eli Manning trolls Patrick Mahomes

