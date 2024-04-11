Draft a QB? Giants should ‘quarterback-proof’ their roster first, says draft analyst

Should the New York Giants select a quarterback at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft should one they love be available? Should they just take the best immediate impact starter?

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports told the ‘Valentine’s Views Show’ that he thinks making the roster “quarterback-proof” is the way to go.

“We’ve gotta stop pushing quarterbacks up,” Hunt said. “If you feel like you can get a piece of the puzzle and he just so happens to play quarterback that’s fine, that’s ideal in my opinion because you really want to quarterback-proof your roster with talent around him, i.e., San Francisco to where a guy can come in and play and just be efficient, don’t turn the ball over and make a play or two when you need him to make it and you can go far. I feel like that should be the approach a lot of teams take.”

Hunt, famous for having an opinion that often diverges from most draft analysts, pushed back against the notion that the 2025 draft class would not have worthy quarterbacks.

“Don’t let people lie to you about 2025. Shadeur Sanders is the dude. Jalen Milroe is going to take another step forward. There’s quarterbacks in this 2025 class,” Hunt said. “What they’re saying about this 2025 class is what they said about the 2017 class which had [DeShaun] Watson and [Patrick] Mahomes in it ... folks are being disingenuous when they’re talking about 2025.

“Let’s get enough good players around whoever we’re going to get at quarterback. Let’s make sure the roster is good first before we reach on whoever we think the next quarterback is.”

Should they pass on the top of this quarterback class, whether or not the Giants should use a Day 3 pick on a developmental quarterback is debatable. Hunt feels there are a couple of players worth considering.

“There are options on Day 3 that are hidden options that that could be there,” Hunt said. “Michael Pratt of Tulane would be a good Day 3 option that has a pathway to start. Jordan Travis, unfortunate injury for him, fortunate injury for the Giants in the fact that he still may be there on Day 3. You take him and you slowly work with him, you nurse him back because you like what he put on film at Florida State.

“Those are those hidden Day 3 options that give you that developmental player that you are not pressed to reach for that you can stash and work with in [head coach Brian] Daboll’s system and then have someone that you can say we can give this dude a shot because we’ve worked with him, we like how he’s played, you saw what they did albeit in a short sample size with Tommy Devito, here’s better players at a discount rate that you didn’t have to reach for. I think that’s the way they probably should go, so therefore you can focus on your top three picks being guys that can be impact starters.”

Here are a few other topics Hunt addressed:

Is pick No. 6 a good spot?

“Pick six puts them in a situation where, yeah we know they need a quarterback but they’re not going to reach for one at six because you’re outside of the top three. Could they use an elite player at receiver, at offensive line, at pass rusher, at corner? The answers are all yes, so they’re in a unique spot, but they’re in a good spot in a very good class at the top.”

Wide receivers beyond the Big Three ...

“I don’t want people to sleep on other talents like Adonai Mitchell, Keon Coleman. Those are elite guys too ... “It’s no difference from one to five for me.”

A surprise at No. 6? ...

The expectation is that the Giants will take either a quarterback or a wide receiver if they stay at No. 6. Hunt, though, has an idea if they want to go in another direction.

“To be honest, a corner wouldn’t surprise me there, as well. You can get an elite corner at six, you can get the best corner in the class that you feel like is the best corner to pair up with Tae Banks to help out your defense.”