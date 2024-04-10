Jayden Daniels to meet with Giants on Monday for top 30 visit

There are only 15 days left until the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit.

As the top 30 visits continue, the New York Giants have scheduled a meeting on Monday with one of the top quarterbacks of this year’s rookie class in Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Daniels led LSU to a 9-3 finish in 2023, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and a 72.2% completion percentage while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The standout quarterback became the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman award joining Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon.

With the Giants picking sixth overall in this year’s draft, the likelihood of drafting Daniels may require a trade moving up.

In addition to Daniels, the Giants also had meetings with other top quarterback prospects like North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Giants known top 30 visits

Adisa Isaac, edge, Penn State [Ryan Fowler]

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina [Art Stapleton, confirmed by Big Blue View]

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State [Dan Duggan]

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU [Duggan]

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington [Duggan]

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP [Melo]

Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Wash. State [Melo]

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan [Schultz]

Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa [Ryan Fowler]

Karsen Barnhart, OL, Michigan [Melo]

Michael Penix, QB, Washington [Stapleton]

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky [MLFootball]

Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State [Schultz]

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State [Wilson]

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU [Rapoport]