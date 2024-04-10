2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

There’s been quite a bit of talk about the players at the top of the cornerback depth chart so far in the draft process — With one notable exception.

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean has been highly regarded for a couple years now. However, he’s been a bit “out of sight, out of mind” after suffering a fractured fibula during practice late in the season. DeJean was, obviously, unable to participate in any All-Star games or the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine while he healed. This past week he was declared fit for action and put on a private Pro Day for NFL teams, and reminded them just what kind of athlete he is.

The New York Giants could obviously use a cornerback like DeJean to start opposite Deonte Banks for them. But will he last long enough in the draft for them to even think about selecting him?

Prospect: Cooper DeJean (3)

Games Watched: vs. Ohio State (2022), vs. Iowa State (2023), vs. Penn State (2023), vs. Wisconsin (2023)

Red Flags: Fractured fibula (2023)

Measurables

Strengths

Size

Burst

Long speed

Technique

Play strength

Football IQ

DeJean is a good-sized cornerback at 6-foot, 202 pounds, with 31-inch arms. He may not have exceptional size or length, but he certainly has adequate size to match up with most receivers at the NFL level.

He also has a powerful build that allows him to be very physical throughout the play and he refuses to be bullied at the catch point or in the run game.

DeJean’s physicality shows up in press-man coverage, where he uses a good, quick jam to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. That allows him to get in their hip pockets and he has enough speed to run with most receivers down the field without issue, particularly after his initial jam. However, he’s at his best in zone coverage.

DeJean is a smart and instinctive defender with good communication skills. He does a good job of coordinating with his teammates and also shows a solid understanding of offensive route concepts. He’s able to navigate schemed traffic well and stay in tight coverage despite attempts to create natural picks. DeJean also has great discipline when picking up and passing off receivers, as well as the ability to read quarterbacks’ eyes and let them lead him to the ball.

DeJean does a good job of taking on blocks in the run game, using his positioning to force ball carriers back to his teammates. He also has the ability to stack and shed most receiver blocks and is a physical tackler. DeJean has great competitive toughness and is willing to lay hits in run defense. Not only does he arrive with authority, but he is also a wrap-up tackler who gets the ball carrier on the ground with few yards after contact.

Weaknesses

Hip fluidity

Agility

DeJean is a great linear athlete, but there’s some question as to just how fluid an athlete he is. He declined to do the short shuttle or 3-cone drills at his private pro day, and he also showed some hip stiffness on tape.

His hips aren’t so stiff as to automatically classify him as a safety. However, he was often forced to open his hips early when playing off-man coverage and avoided staying parallel to the line of scrimmage when backpedaling. He also struggled to change directions efficiently when he had to flip his hips multiple times to break on the ball or navigate trash. He often needed a moment to gather himself before exploding in a new direction or flailed his arms when forced to change direction quickly.

DeJean also struggled to stay with receivers on sharply breaking routes. He can be mechanical when turning and wasn’t able to fully carry his speed through his transitions.

Game Tape

Projection

DeJean projects as a starting cornerback at the NFL level, with the highest upside in schemes that are based on zone concepts. DeJean’ play strength and technique should allow him to execute press-man coverage, giving his future defense the ability to disguise man and zone coverages.

That said, he does have some hip stiffness and is forced to “cheat” when executing off-man coverage. Likewise, he doesn’t have the fluidity to stay with shifty receivers through their routes and can give up separation when he has to change direction quickly.

Some teams could look at that, as well as the types of receivers around their division, and consider DeJean a potential high-ceiling safety convert. And DeJean’s awareness, downhill trigger, physicality, and communication skills certainly would play well at safety. However, his ability as a cornerback is such that he should at least be given the chance to secure a job on the outside first.

At the very least, DeJean’s versatility should be looked at as an important asset by every team in the NFL.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, assuming the Giants use more zone coverage in their defense

Final Word: A later first round value