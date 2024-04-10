Giants news, 4/10: Drew Lock contract, Shane Bowen, NFL Draft, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Drew Lock contract details

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that the contract Drew Lock signed with the Giants includes $3 million in “playing time, performance and team success” incentives.

Doing some bookkeeping and you don't see this often: The terms of Drew Lock's contract with the Giants were *under* reported. It's a 1-year contract with a $5M base, as has been reported. But he can earn an additional $3M in incentives.



The $3M in incentives are based on playing… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) April 9, 2024

From Big Blue View

More Giants headlines

“Fast, violent and aggressive”

.@ShaunOHara60 takes a ride with DC Shane Bowen



Full Interview: https://t.co/mqa783aq9k pic.twitter.com/pobcU6evHN — New York Giants (@Giants) April 9, 2024

NFL Draft primer: Giants have a bunch of needs ... and is quarterback one of them? - Yahoo Sports

What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.

NY Giants 2024 starting lineup projection: What spots need to be filled in NFL Draft? - The Athletic

The Giants had too many holes to address in free agency. That means they will need a couple of draft picks to step in and start immediately.

Darren Waller continues to mull retirement while helping train NFL Draft prospects - The Athletic

“I have to make a decision at some point,” Waller said. “You have to be 100 percent bought in, for the grind. And I have to make sure I am bringing that to the table, or it’s a disservice to the guys I am suiting up with. I also want to give the team time, where whichever way I go, they can prepare for next season. So … it’s a little bit of a difficult decision, but here we are.” Does he hope to tell the Giants before the start of the NFL Draft on April 25? “That would be ideal, but I also don’t want to put that on myself,” he said. “It’s gotta be before summer break, for sure.”

2024 NFL Draft: Five teams in NFC that must ace their picks, including Cowboys and Giants - CBSSports.com

After their better-than-expected 2022 season, the Giants took a significant step backward last year. Head coach Brian Daboll then parted ways with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and when you swap out the coordinator on the opposite side of the ball from the one you coach, that's a clue that the next place the blame will land is likely on your shoulders. The Giants' 2023 offseason ended up being disastrous, with the Daniel Jones contract looking like an albatross, Darren Waller struggling to stay healthy, and the offensive line ending up in tatters. Jones is coming off a torn ACL and does not seem at all guaranteed to be on the roster by this time next offseason, and the Giants are reportedly interested in taking a quarterback in this draft. If they can't land that player, they desperately need to upgrade along the offensive front and at the skill positions. They are at a pick deficit here but do have three of the top 70 picks, so there will be plenty of chances to land those upgrades.

2024 NFL draft quarterback pick ranges: High, low projections - ESPN

What is the highest and lowest that J.J. McCarthy could get picked? How about Bo Nix? Spencer Rattler? Let's set nine quarterbacks' ranges.

2024 NFL Draft: Nine teams that most need to ace their picks

The Giants might truly be one of the more fascinating teams to watch in the 2024 NFL Draft. Picking sixth overall, they could be in a terrific position to grab one of the draft’s best receivers. Even if they were to miss out on the first wideout taken, this is a rare draft where the second- and third-best options on one team’s board could be first on other teams’ boards. If it happens that way, the Giants likely would make -- at worst -- a standup double of a pick there. But there’s this lingering, itchy quarterback temptation that just won’t subside. GM Joe Schoen hasn’t downplayed the possibility of drafting one. He attended several of the top QBs’ games last season, and the Giants have since met with just about all of them in the pre-draft process. Most importantly, owner John Mara has signed off on the Giants using a high pick on a quarterback, even after the massive Daniel Jones extension. How will Schoen play it? A deal can be made if either the Patriots or Cardinals are willing to move out of Nos. 3 or 4, respectively, but don’t want to drop out of the top 10. But taking a QB in the top six also means the Giants would have fewer assets to beef up the roster of a team that started last season 2-8.

Jayden Daniels-Commanders rumors grow as 2024 NFL Draft looms

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, throwing for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Giants seven-round NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy makes sense

The Post's Paul Schwartz offers his second Giants-only draft, with Daniel Jones' replacement on the way.

Ex-Giant Logan Ryan retires:

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!



Thanks to the fans for watching!



Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!



Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

Quote of the day

“It was almost embarrassing the way we played on the offensive line. You can’t run a play.”

— Giants’ GM Joe Schoen to Albert Breer of SI on the offensive line play last season

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page.

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page