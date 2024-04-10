Draft question of the day: Should Giants add a pass rusher in Round 1?

Quarterback or wide receiver? Wide receiver or quarterback? What will the New York Giants do at No. 6 in the 2024 NFL Draft? Today’s ‘Draft Question of the Day’ is focused on the possibility of doing something else entirely.

Nick Volpe asks: The Giants won a Super Bowl with Simms and McConkey plus a great defense. Why is their no talk about getting another pass rusher at 6 or trading down and getting one?

Ed says: Nick, I understand where you are coming from. I think, though, there are a few things to consider.

First, you are talking about the NFL of almost 40 years ago. I don’t think it’s an apples to apples comparison. The game is different. It’s more wide open and teams have to have explosive play makers on offense now. Not that they didn’t at that time, but it’s even more important now.

Second, if the Giants stay at No. 6 draft analysts will tell you there aren’t any edge defenders or pass rushing defensive tackles who would be value at that spot. On the NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board, Dallas Turner of Alabama is No. 9, Jared Verse of Florida State is No. 13 and Laiatu Latu of UCLA is No. 16. The sweet spot for those players seems to be between 10 and 15.

Now, even if the Giants trade down to, say, 13 with the Las Vegas Raiders I think you can argue there would be a better way to use that draft resource.

The Giants already have Kayvon Thibodeaux. He’s a first-round pick who is going to have to be paid soon. They just traded for Brian Burns and gave him a massive contract. They still have Azeez Ojulari, a second-round pick.

How many resources, and how much money, can you pour into one position? What about cornerback? Wide receiver? Offensive line? Defensive line? There are several positions right now more badly in need of help than edge defender.

I would argue picking someone from one of those positions in the top half of Round 1 is better value for the Giants, and that it balances the roster and the potential long-term finances more equitably.

Adding edge depth is without doubt a good idea. I just don’t believe using a Round 1 resource would be the best allocation.

Submit a question

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.