Giants’ Jason Pinnock a big beneficiary of Performance-Based Pay

Ex-Giant Ben Bredeson also cashes in

By Ed Valentine
NFL: DEC 25 Giants at Eagles
Jason Pinnock
Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A pair of New York Giants were among the biggest beneficiaries of the NFL’s Performance Based Pay (PBP) bonus system for the 2023 season. Safety Jason Pinnock earned $817,224 in PBP, 12th-most in the NFL, and guard Ben Bredeson earned $764,130, 19th-most.

The league’s performance-based pay program gives bonuses to players based on playing time and their regular pay, with lower-paid players who get a lot of playing time receiving the biggest bonuses. It is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

Pinnock, playing on a rookie contract that paid him a $940,000 base salary, played 1,011 defensive snaps and 128 special teams snaps. He was the primary replace after Julian Love signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bredeson started 16 games and played 1,014 offensive snaps. Both were career highs. He parlayed that into a one-year, $3 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL players will receive a total of $393.8 million in Performance-Based Pay. There are no salary cap implications as PBP is considered a benefit.

