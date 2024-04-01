2024 NFL Draft prospect profile: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The 2024 NFL Draft is regarded as having a very deep offensive tackle class, but the interior offensive line class is generally considered to be a bit lacking. That might not be a completely accurate assessment, as there are going to be several talented offensive linemen who will likely move inside at the next level.

Arizona’s Jordan Morgan is a good offensive tackle who certainly has the athleticism and play strength to play on the edge at the NFL level. However, length is a question for him and teams could look at him as a guard because of it. The Giants could still have a need at guard for 2024 and beyond. Could Morgan be an option for them?

Prospect: Jordan Morgan (77)

Games Watched: vs. Washington (2023), vs. USC (2023), vs. UCLA (2023), vs. Utah (2023)

Red Flags: Torn ACL (2022)

Measurables

Strengths

Athleticism

Foot quickness

Play strength

Versatility

Competitive toughness

Jordan Morgan is a thick, powerful, tough and athletic offensive line prospect.

Morgan was an every-down starter at left tackle for Arizona, and he shows many of the traits that teams look for in starting offensive linemen. He has very quick feet, good agility and long speed, is a natural knee-bender, and has a smooth kick-slide for easy lateral movement.

Morgan is quick off the snap, wasting little movement getting into his pass sets or engaging with the defenders on running downs. He has light feet and is a smooth mover along the line of scrimmage, with enough athleticism to mirror and match speed off the edge. He also plays with a wide base, giving him good balance and the ability to absorb power from bull rushers.

He’s a versatile run blocker who plays with good leverage when blocking downhill on man-gap runs and is quick to climb to the second level. His athleticism and movement skills allow him to stay in phase on outside zone blocks as well as get into position quickly when blocking linebackers or DBs at the second level.

Morgan plays with good competitive toughness as both a run blocker and pass protector. He strains to sustain his blocks against bull rushers, makes every effort to recover if initially beaten by a speed rusher, and looks to lay hits against second level defenders.

Weaknesses

Arm length

Hand usage

Morgan’s greatest weakness is easily his lack of arm length, and it could be enough to force him inside to guard.

Morgan’s arms are (much) shorter than the NFL’s ideal at 32 ⅞ inches, which lands in the 9th percentile for NFL tackles. He has consistent issues (if not outright struggles) against edge defenders with even average length. Morgan has issues finding defenders’ chest plates, while consistently giving up his own. His lack of length can also lead to him lunging at defenders, sacrificing his usually-good leverage. Technically savvy pass rushers can exploit his arms and occasional lunges for relatively easy access to the backfield.

Morgan also has a tendency to let his hands drift wide and land punch outside defenders’ frames. Not only does that compound his already-significant issues with length, it could open him up to holding penalties at the NFL level.

Teams will also want to do their due diligence on the torn ACL that ended his 2022 season.

Game Tape

(Morgan is Arizona LT number 77)

Projection

Jordan Morgan projects as a starting guard with scheme diversity at the NFL level.

Morgan has the athletic traits to start at tackle at the NFL level, and he could potentially secure a starting job for a team that doesn’t have firm thresholds for tackle length. However, he’ll need to clean up his hand usage in order to minimize his length issues and give himself the best chance to succeed on the edge.

Granted, he’ll need to clean up his technique playing on the inside as well, but he won’t be at such a stark disadvantage playing against interior offensive linemen. Morgan would also have the advantage of being much more athletic than the average interior lineman and be able to win through positioning as well as technique.

The good news is that Morgan has the play strength, athleticism, and toughness to play in any blocking scheme at the NFL level. He can play in outside or inside zone schemes, man-gap, and also win as a pulling lineman. Morgan should be drafted before the second round is out and find a starting job early in his career – the only question is at what position.

Does he fit the Giants?

Yes, as a transitional guard.

Final Word: A mid Day 2 value