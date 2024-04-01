Giants news, 4/1: All quarterback, all the time

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2024 NFL Draft: How every team should tackle the QB position

I believe the idea that this coaching staff and front office already have buyer’s remorse on the Daniel Jones contract. That said, unless they’re the team smitten enough with J.J. McCarthy to shove other teams trying to trade into the top-five for the Michigan passer out of the way, it’s unlikely they find a clear-cut upgrade in the draft. You just can’t deny that they need better from the position than what Jones projects to give them, even in a best-case scenario. The Giants signed Drew Lock as the backup, but don’t be shocked if he starts games for them this season, especially with Jones coming off a major injury. You can’t blame Brian Daboll if he wants to draft a new quarterback, but his best bet may be to try and get functional enough play out of Jones/Lock to save his job and re-roll at the position next offseason. It’s a fine line to walk.

After Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye’s pro days, the Commanders may hold the keys to the NFL Draft - Yahoo Sports

The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.

QB or Not QB? Is This Really a Question for New York Giants?

The New York Giants can’t possibly pass on adding a quarterback to their roster this year, right?

