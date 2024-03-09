NFL free agency: Giants hosting CB Darious Williams, per report

The New York Giants, in need of a veteran cornerback to play opposite Tae Banks with Adoree’ Jackson heading to free agency, are reportedly set to host Darious Williams on a visit when the free agency negotiating window begins on Monday.

Williams, who turns 31 next week, is a six-year veteran who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He has played in 80 regular season games for the Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the last two years in Jacksonville. The Jaguars cut him in a salary cap move, saving $11 million on the cap for the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal.

Williams tied his career-high with four interceptions last season. He gave up 55 completions in 100 targets (55%) and tied his career-best with a passer rating against of 63.9 when targeted.

Despite being just 5-foot-9, the 187-pound Williams a true outside cornerback. He played 979 snaps outside for Jacksonville last season and only 30 in the slot.

The Giants currently have Nick McCloud and Tre Hawkins III as their primary options opposite Banks. The Giants are also expected to lose reserve slot cornerback Darnay Holmes in free agency.

