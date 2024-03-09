 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Giants 2024 free agency tracker: News, rumors, signings, trades, updates, more

Whatever the Giants do in free agency Big Blue View has you covered

By Ed Valentine Updated
The Paley Center for Media - Kicking Off Super Bowl LVIII on CBS with “THE NFL TODAY” Red Carpet Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

NFL free agency 2024 is here! The negotiating window, during which teams can negotiate with players set to officially become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, begins Monday at 4 p.m. What will we learn about the New York Giants?

For starters, we might know by the end of the day on Monday whether Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney, the Giants’ most noteworthy free agents, will be ex-Giants.

The salary cap is set at $255.4 million. The Giants have $38.288 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Follow all the news and rumors right here as the 2024 Giants begin to take shape.

Saturday, March 9

Pre-free agency news, rumors

Giants’ free agents

Unrestricted free agents

LB Carter Coughlin
LB Cam Brown
G Shane Lemieux
G-C Ben Bredeson
OL Tyre Phillips
CB Darnay Holmes
C J.C. Hassenaeur
WR/PR Gunner Olszewski
OL Sean Harlow
OT Matt Peart
PK Randy Bullock
LB Jarrad Davis
WR Sterling Shepard
LS Casey Kreiter
RB Matt Breida
G Justin Pugh
Edge Jihad Ward
S Xavier McKinney
WR Parris Campbell
DL A’Shawn Robinson
LB Isaiah Simmons
QB Tyrod Taylor
RB Saquon Barkley
CB Adoree Jackson

Restricted free agents

WR Isaiah Hodgins
CB Nick McCloud
TE Lawrence Cager
G Wyatt Davis

Exclusive rights free agents

Edge Benton Whitley
QB Jacob Eason

