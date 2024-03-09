New York Giants 2024 free agency tracker: News, rumors, signings, trades, updates, more

NFL free agency 2024 is here! The negotiating window, during which teams can negotiate with players set to officially become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, begins Monday at 4 p.m. What will we learn about the New York Giants?
For starters, we might know by the end of the day on Monday whether Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney, the Giants’ most noteworthy free agents, will be ex-Giants.
The salary cap is set at $255.4 million. The Giants have $38.288 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
Follow all the news and rumors right here as the 2024 Giants begin to take shape.
Saturday, March 9
Free agent corner Darious Williams is set to visit the #Giants on Sunday, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2024
Cut by Jacksonville for cap reasons, Williams was productive on the ball last year with four interceptions and 19 pass deflections.
The Giants released veteran guard Mark Glowinski. That saved the team almost $5.7 million against the cap.
Giants’ free agents
Unrestricted free agents
LB Carter Coughlin
LB Cam Brown
G Shane Lemieux
G-C Ben Bredeson
OL Tyre Phillips
CB Darnay Holmes
C J.C. Hassenaeur
WR/PR Gunner Olszewski
OL Sean Harlow
OT Matt Peart
PK Randy Bullock
LB Jarrad Davis
WR Sterling Shepard
LS Casey Kreiter
RB Matt Breida
G Justin Pugh
Edge Jihad Ward
S Xavier McKinney
WR Parris Campbell
DL A’Shawn Robinson
LB Isaiah Simmons
QB Tyrod Taylor
RB Saquon Barkley
CB Adoree Jackson
Restricted free agents
WR Isaiah Hodgins
CB Nick McCloud
TE Lawrence Cager
G Wyatt Davis
Exclusive rights free agents
Edge Benton Whitley
QB Jacob Eason