New York Giants 2024 free agency tracker: News, rumors, signings, trades, updates, more

NFL free agency 2024 is here! The negotiating window, during which teams can negotiate with players set to officially become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, begins Monday at 4 p.m. What will we learn about the New York Giants?

For starters, we might know by the end of the day on Monday whether Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney, the Giants’ most noteworthy free agents, will be ex-Giants.

The salary cap is set at $255.4 million. The Giants have $38.288 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Follow all the news and rumors right here as the 2024 Giants begin to take shape.

Saturday, March 9

Free agent corner Darious Williams is set to visit the #Giants on Sunday, per source.



Cut by Jacksonville for cap reasons, Williams was productive on the ball last year with four interceptions and 19 pass deflections. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2024

Pre-free agency news, rumors

Find all of our Giants-related free agency coverage on our Giants free agency hub page.

Giants’ free agents

Unrestricted free agents

LB Carter Coughlin

LB Cam Brown

G Shane Lemieux

G-C Ben Bredeson

OL Tyre Phillips

CB Darnay Holmes

C J.C. Hassenaeur

WR/PR Gunner Olszewski

OL Sean Harlow

OT Matt Peart

PK Randy Bullock

LB Jarrad Davis

WR Sterling Shepard

LS Casey Kreiter

RB Matt Breida

G Justin Pugh

Edge Jihad Ward

S Xavier McKinney

WR Parris Campbell

DL A’Shawn Robinson

LB Isaiah Simmons

QB Tyrod Taylor

RB Saquon Barkley

CB Adoree Jackson

Restricted free agents

WR Isaiah Hodgins

CB Nick McCloud

TE Lawrence Cager

G Wyatt Davis

Exclusive rights free agents

Edge Benton Whitley

QB Jacob Eason