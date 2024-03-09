Poll results: The overwhelming majority of fans do not want J.J. McCarthy with sixth pick

It seems that no matter what the New York Giants do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, someone is going to be upset.

If the team drafts a wide receiver, those who believe that it’s time for the team to turn the page and look to 2025 and beyond will (probably) be upset. If the team drafts a quarterback, those who want the team to invest in winning now will (probably) be upset.

In that vein, we asked the BBV community whether they believe that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was worth the 6th overall pick after emerging as a “Winner” from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

As it turns out, Giants fans haven’t really warmed up to McCarthy the way the nation at large has.

Interestingly, our survey of post-combine mock drafts shows that many in the draft community believe that McCarthy is a viable option for the Giants — if he even makes it that far.

Mock drafters are obviously buying the speculation coming out of Indianapolis that McCarthy, quarterback of the national champion Wolverines, could be the apple of Giants’ GM Joe Schoen’s eye. In last week’s tracker, only two of 54 mock drafters (3.7%) gave McCarthy to the Giants. This week, 10 of 31 (32.2%) chose McCarthy to be the long-term replacement for Daniel Jones. Two of those mock drafts gave McCarthy to the Giants via trading up.

McCarthy’s rise as those in the public take a deeper look at his game isn’t surprising. He’s a young quarterback with adequate size, plus arm strength, great athleticism, and is reportedly a magnetic leader with great mental processing. He executed at a championship level in a Pro Style offense with an NFL head coach and still has untapped upside to be developed.

He was on a well-built team with a well-schemed offense that provided answers in difficult situations. When the team turned to him, it was generally in high-leverage situations and he (usually) knew where his answers were.

The knock on him is that he has (by far) the fewest passing reps of the top quarterback prospects, and therefore the least amount of film to evaluate. There’s some level of inherent risk to that, as with his lingering issues throwing outside the numbers to the left.

The question that follows would be “Why are fans so opposed to McCarthy?”

I would suspect that the answer would be unique to each individual.