Giants news, 3/9: Russell Wilson visit, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Our post-NFL Scouting Combine New York Giants mock draft tracker shows a dramatic shift in thinking when it comes to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

In last week’s tracker, only two of 54 mock drafters (3.7%) gave McCarthy to the Giants. This week, 10 of 31 (32.2%) chose McCarthy to be the long-term replacement for Daniel Jones. Two of those mock drafts gave McCarthy to the Giants via trading up.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers remains the player most often mocked to the Giants. He was chosen 11 times (35.4%), one more than McCarthy. Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was chosen in five mock drafts (16.1%).

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

There is one area, however, where the Giants are willing to pay. League sources expect the Giants to exploring signing a player near the top of the guard market. They’re also expected to be looking pretty seriously for an accomplished edge rusher to complement Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Like the Colts, the Giants actually got decent ammo to improve: close to $40 million in cap space and, even better, a borderline top-five draft pick that could be used for a new quarterback. But Daniel Jones is still eating up a ton of money, and they’ve got holes at basically every level of the roster with internal free agents like Xavier McKinney set to walk.

Tiki offers a warning about Saquon Barkley’s Giants legacy if he signs with the Eagles

Tiki warns Saquon Barkley to not sign with the Eagles.



pic.twitter.com/mWkiI9gT5P — Evan and Tiki (@EvanandTikiWFAN) March 8, 2024

Danielle Hunter, Edge. Hunter will turn 30 in late October, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. This would require the Giants to shop at the top of the market, but given his prior relationship with defensive line guru Andre Patterson and a need to upgrade the spot opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux, a commitment to a four-time Pro Bowler coming off a 16.5-sack season might be worth it.

With the releases of many safeties, the market is flush with options for the Giants to consider, if they don’t bring back 24-year-old free agent Xavier McKinney. One to watch for is Kam Curl, the ascending former seventh-round pick is one of the league’s most underrated players — with the versatility to play in the box (428 snaps last season), deep (422) or in the slot (166). He hasn’t had an interception over the past three seasons in Washington, but he will hit-stick a running back in the hole.

“When I look at the Giants, when I was back there eight, nine years ago I felt like it was this great successful accounting firm,” he started off saying. “They feel like Blockbuster video. They have not pivoted. Not very good upstairs. In 12 seasons since the Super Bowl – this is hard to get your brain around because they were so good for so long. … In 12 seasons since winning the Super Bowl, they have one double-digit winning season and that’s in the weaker NFC." “The very bottom [of the NFL confidence meter] has to be Carolina and the Giants if they don’t have Saquon Barkley,” Cowherd added.

Neal, Philips make children’s hospital visit

Earlier this week, Evan Neal and Tyre Phillips had a great visit at @HMHChildrens in Neptune, NJ to spend time with patients, their families and staff members! pic.twitter.com/TjWjJizkOv — NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) March 8, 2024

CB: Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders. If an experienced veteran with leadership qualities is on the docket, Fuller would be a good fit. Given Jackson’s potential departure and the uncertainty of McKinney’s situation, that leadership in the secondary room could be key for younger guys, especially Banks.

13. Bobby Okereke, New York Giants. The former Colt produced his highest-graded season (79.6) as a professional with the Giants, largely due to his innate coverage ability. Okereke piled up 14 coverage stops to go with six forced incompletions and a pair of interceptions, contributing to his fantastic 82.3 PFF grade, the second-highest mark among Giants defenders.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving the draft without more playmakers on offense

The Giants lacked playmakers in 2023, and Saquon Barkley is likely heading out the door in free agency. They can find running back help on Day 2 or Day 3, but adding more playmakers on offense is a must in this draft class. At No. 6 overall, they should have a shot at Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who earned an 89.5 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage in 2023.

Tiki Barber says the Giants’ reported “exploratory meeting” with Russell Wilson is all the proof you need that the team is done with Daniel Jones.

Around the league

Sources - Cowboys rework Zack Martin’s contract, free cap space | ESPN.com

Donovan McNabb defends Jalen Hurts against ‘lazy’ criticisms, says Eagles will return to Super Bowl form | CBSSports.com

Commanders have free-agent money to burn, but priorities lie elsewhere | FOX Sports

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Re-signing Leonard Williams 'definitely a priority for us' | NFL.com

Drake Maye is the betting favorite over Jayden Daniels to go No. 2 in 2024 NFL draft | Pro Football Talk

2024 NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler among 10 NFL Scouting Combine standouts to re-examine | NFL.com

Report: Hunter Henry finalizing new deal with Patriots | Pro Football Talk

Steelers expected to release veteran DB Patrick Peterson | ESPN.com

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL | NFL.com

Chiefs, LB Drue Tranquill agree on 3-year, $19M dea | ESPN.com

Browns restructure Jedrick Wills' contract, save $10.44 million in cap space ahead of free agency | CBSSports.com

Rams, RG Kevin Dotson agree to 3-year extension | The Athletic

Lions’ Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected President of NFL Players Association | Pro Football Talk

One NFL team reportedly called Bill Belichick about a possible job, but not as a head coach | CBSSports.com

Chiefs fans could need amputation after coldest game in NFL history | NJ.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio