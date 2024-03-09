NFL free agency: DL options for the Giants this offseason

The New York Giants aren’t in the market to spend big on the defensive line position with Dexter Lawrence on the roster. Still, the Giants could entertain a veteran depth piece to pair with Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley, and D.J. Davidson. The Giants also have Ryder Anderson and Timmy Horne on the roster, but A’Shawn Robinson and his 515 snaps are entering free agency.

New York has had a strong nucleus of defensive line talent on their roster since they signed Damon “Snacks” Harrison in 2016. They selected Dalvin Tomlinson in the second round of the following draft, drafted Lawrence two years after that, and traded draft assets for an impending free agent named Leonard Williams, who Joe Schoen shipped out of town for the eventual 47th pick in the upcoming draft; ironically enough, Williams is currently a free agent.

Dexter Lawrence earned an extension last offseason that locks in the talented nose tackle through his age-30 30-season. He is currently making $22 million annually, with $59 million guaranteed, for a total value of $90 million. He is currently the fifth highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league.

Joe Schoen made several investments into the defensive line room last offseason after the Giants ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed. Lawrence and Williams's incredibly high snap shares were an issue for Schoen, and one must imagine that remains an issue for the former.

Here are five low-cost defensive linemen the Giants may entertain upon the commencement of the new league year:

Grover Stewart, Colts

Stewart is a sturdy 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman with very good tape, playing the last four seasons next to DeForest Buckner. Stewart missed six games in the middle of the season with a PED violation, but he still recorded 41 tackles, five for a loss, a half sack, 24 STOPs, and 15 pressures in 2023.

In his career, he has recorded 280 tackles, 30 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, 100 pressures, and a forced fumble. The former Albany State Golden Ram is 30 years old and is coming off a contract that paid him an average of $10.25 million a season over a three-year period (a total value of $30.75 million).

I’m uncertain of Stewart’s market, but I can’t imagine it’s too expensive, although a few suitors could drive his price up a bit, for he can stop the run and rush the passer. A combination of Lawrence, Nunez-Roches, and Stewart would be a great proven trio, and it wouldn’t preclude Riley or Davidson from earning snaps through the season.

Foley Fatukasi, Jaguars

Jacksonville released Fatukasi earlier this week to save $ 3.5 million on the cap. It was terrible timing by the Jaguars, who wished Fatukasi a Happy Birthday hours before releasing him. Long-time readers of Big Blue View understand my admiration for Fatukasi as a player, dating back to his time with the Jets. Admittedly, I haven’t seen his recent tape with Jacksonville.

Nevertheless, Fatukasi was one of the best run-defending IDLs in the league when he played for the Jets. In 2022, he signed a lucrative three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed. Last year, he recorded 24 tackles, three for a loss, 20 STOPs, 16 pressures, and zero sacks for Jacksonville.

Throughout his career, he’s recorded 163 total tackles, 23 for a loss, 102 STOPs, 4.5 sacks, 70 pressures, seven passes defended, and one forced fumble. He’s more of a run-defending asset than a pass-rushing specialist. But, after cashing in on a solid contract two years ago, he could be available for a cheaper contract (depending on his market, of course). He knows the local area well from his time with the Jets, although returning from paying no state income tax in Florida may be difficult.

Greg Gaines, Buccaneers

Les Snead and the Rams drafted Gaines in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Gaines’ best season was 2021 when the Rams won the Super Bowl. He was one of the season's unsung heroes, playing opposite a generational talent in Aaron Donald. Gaines recorded 46 pressures and six sacks, with three pressures in the Super Bowl.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal last offseason and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played 525 snaps in Todd Bowels’ defense. He recorded 24 tackles, 10 STOPs, and 12 pressures. In his career, Gaines recorded 146 tackles, 11 for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 83 STOPs, and 85 pressures.

Gaines is only 6-1 but is stout at 312 pounds. His quickness and natural leverage are appealing, but he does have T-Rex arms, sporting a third-percentile arm length (31 ¼ inches) and a fourth-percentile wingspan (75 ⅞ inches). Gaines would be a solid addition for the Giants, and. his experience running twists could prove valuable in Shane Bowen’s system.

Raekwon Davis, Dolphins

I want to see Andre Patterson coach the 26 year old Davis, who is 6-7, 335-pound defensive lineman with almost 34-inch arms and massive 11-inch hands. Davis was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama, and played 2,044 defensive snaps in his four years in South Beach.

In his career, Davis recorded 129 tackles, 62 STOPs, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, and 56 pressures. 23 of his pressures were recorded last season in 269 pass rushing reps. What could work against Gaines, but for Davis, is the the latter’s length. While with the Bills, Schoen and the rest of Buffalo invested in long defensive lineman, which fits Davis’ build. Davis would add depth behind Rakeem Nunez-Roches, with the upside of supplanting the veteran and starting next to Dexter Lawrence.

Bryan Mone, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are on spring-cleaning spree; after releasing Will Dissley, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs, they also cut Mone, who missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL. Seattle opened up $5.4 million in cap space, and will eat $500,000 in dead cap.

Mone is a massive 6-3, 366 pounds who has 983 defensive snaps to his name. He’s mostly a run defender, with 73 career tackles, 31 STOPs, three tackles for a loss, but he does have 25 pressures and two sacks.

Mone would be a depth piece on the Giants, who would have to compete for a roster spot, since he is coming off a serious injury. Still, I love the thought of a possible defensive package of 712 pounds up front with Mone and Lawrence.