Big Blue View mailbag: Drafting a quarterback, and some free agency questions

Jim Moriarty asks: Chris Pflum and others had interesting comments about J.J. McCarthy’s ability to throw outside the hashmarks, especially to the left.

Nate Tice on Yahoo indicated that on these throws of 10+ yards in his college career, he completed 56.2% to the right and 42.6% to the left.

I’m going to assume he had good coaching at Michigan, and hired a trainer for the combine, but showed the same issue. I know he’s young, and does a lot of things well, but how early would you draft a guy that hasn’t be able to fix something this important yet?

Ed says: Jim, there is no perfect prospect in any draft class. Everyone has some type of weaknesses or question marks. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler all have question marks of some sort. That doesn’t mean many of them won’t have good NFL careers.

I can’t remember which quarterback analyst I recently watched who said he judges quarterback prospects on one thing — the best 20 throws he can find on tape. His belief is that is what the quarterback is, or can be.

It is important to remember that you are projecting the possibilities with these kids — you aren’t drafting finished products. If a player, any player at any position with any level of experience, has a weakness a coach’s job is to help him improve it while doing the best he can not to put the player in a position to expose that weakness.

McCarthy is 21 years old. For me, I focus on the things he can do and what they tell me he might be able to become. If I were going to obsess about the weaknesses or questions marks about any of these players, I would never draft anyone.

Gino Phillips asks: I am not totally surprised to see the recent articles regarding Waller’s indecision about playing next season. I felt last year that he looked very uninspired many times on the field. His production certainly was way below expectations, even beyond the impact of the overall offensive play.

Should he choose to not come back another season, what do you see as the Giants’ options? Does that add one more draft priority? Are there any free agents worth pursuing? They already needed another TE for depth/blocking.

Ed says: Gino, I don’t think I would agree that Waller looked uninspired. I think the Giants were horrible offensively as a group, and the entire unit looked uninspired, discombobulated, whatever you want to call it more often than not.

That said, some players LOVE the game and will do anything to continue playing it as long as possible. Not every player who reaches the NFL is that way. I think Waller enjoys the game. I think he knows he is good at it. I think the sport has been a big part of his recovery from addiction and a big part of giving him the life that he has. I don’t, though, think Darren Waller is one of those players who would be lost if he walked away from football. I think he would be just fine.

Him contemplating retirement doesn’t shock me. He has been injured a lot, and he has to decide if the game is important enough to him at this stage of his life to put himself through the rehab and the grind while living on the opposite side of the country from his wife.

As for the Giants, I’m not sure how much it changes anything. They need to add at the position whether Waller plays or not. Even if he does retire, my guess is you won’t see the Giants do anything splashy in free agency or use a really high draft pick on the position. They will rely more on Daniel Bellinger, supplement the tight end position and try to add more at wide receiver.

Adam Jacobs: Hi Ed. I was wondering if this idea has any merit. Instead of trading up in the first round for one of the big three QBs, what do you think about using the two second-round picks for trading back into the first round for either Nix or Penix? This way, you still have a 5th year option for your QB of the future, yet still have your number 1 WR of the future. You can still fill out the o-line in the third round if you like someone that is still on the board. My thinking is it will cost too much to move up to get the QB at the top of the draft, but you are still get a very good prospect in the first round.

What say you?

Ed says: Adam, that is definitely an option. It depends how strongly the Giants feel about Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. Do they think the one they like will be there in Round 2? Might they be OK trying to develop the incredible arm talent of Spencer Rattler or Joe Milton?

I think moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 or 4 is possible if they really love whoever is there, but it seems so costly for a team that needs to fill a lot of other holes that I don’t believe they will do it. Unless, of course, they are embracing a rebuild and want the quarterback at any cost.

Tom Vayda asks: Which analyst has been most accurate (picks) in draft for last 10 years?

Ed says: Tom, I can’t give you a 10-year average. The best place for that type of information is The Huddle Report, which scores mock drafts and top 100 big board on an annual and five-year average.

I always put more value on the five-year averages. That tells you who consistently is on target.

Joe Dahrea asks: I am dumbfounded by those who advocate going for a 3rd or 4th best QB in the draft at #6 or possibly moving up and losing our #2 draft choice.

Even #1 picks are no guarantee. Why would you risk so much when you need to fill so many gaps. If the Giants did this who would protect the QB and who would he throw to? We could very well be in the same situation we are now - for the next 2-3 years. Ugh! Groundhog Day.

Build around Jones. Give him one year to do or die. Draft a QB in the later rounds if they see a potential starter. Your thoughts?

Ed says: Dumbfounded? Joe, the quarterback position is the most important one in the sport. I always say no price is too high if you have a conviction that a certain quarterback is the guy who can lead your franchise for the next 10-12 years and give you chances to win Super Bowls. Do the Giants feel that way about, say, Drake Maye? I don’t know, but if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll feel that way and want to stake their jobs on Maye, then so be it.

As of now I don’t think they will do that, but I would understand if they did. I would understand taking J.J. McCarthy at No. 6 if they did that. You have to have a quarterback to win big in the NFL. If they think there is a guy in this class who will take them farther than they believe Daniel Jones is capable of and they take the big swing, good for them. That’s what they should do.

What if the Giants look at the situation and think McCarthy is QB4 this year, but he would be QB1 in the 2025 class? Which, as of now, he might be. That puts the choice in a different light.

Now, I’m not sure I personally would have the conviction to move up from No. 6. If Schoen does, that’s his job, his future, his legacy on the line. He should go for it if Maye his guy and he knows he will regret letting the guy go by. Things worked out pretty well for the Giants when they traded Philip Rivers and three draft picks across the 2004 and 2005 drafts to get Eli Manning.

Despite giving up picks, the Giants managed to add Chris Snee and Gibril Wilson in the 2004 draft. They had only four picks in 2005 thanks to the trade, but snagged Corey Webster, Justin Tuck and Brandon Jacobs with three of them.

ctscan123 asks: One of your recent mock drafts, the one where you trade the three seconds for the quarterback left me spluttering I hate the idea so much. I think that even a Day 2 quarterback pick is completely indefensible.

I know you’ve covered this territory before, but my position on Giants Nation having given up on Daniel Jones is that there is a massive amount of emotional, irrational revisionist history going on. The sacrificial lamb is being thrown out with the bathwater.

In ‘22, Jones did some nice things with a god awful, bottom three offensive line and with no difference makers other than Barkley on offense. By the end of the season Barkley was a non-factor, again mostly because of the line play and resultant limitations on play calling. Even so, most of us thought the arrow was pointing up and Jones got a contract that was generally lauded. we mostly believed that Jones did much more than could’ve been expected given the dysfunction around him.

The next year he comes back and the offensive line is unbelievably worse. In fact, historically bad. The worst that PFF has ever seen. The remainder of the season showed us that there are still no immediate difference makers on offense. Jones came back and couldn’t do a damn thing against a handful of playoff teams and the eventual NFC champion. with the play around him that bad though, what the hell did we expect him to do? He’s injury prone? Anyone hit as many times as Jones has been is going to get injured.

So, what is the actual, rational data point that people are using to give up on Jones? Going into ‘23 we believed that with a better supporting cast Jones would grow. We gave him a worse supporting cast that got him hurt and he didn’t grow. Ownership, coaches, fans, everyone said that he should be put in a situation to succeed to be properly evaluated. Last year was the antithesis of being put in a position to succeed and yet everyone is confidently evaluating away to the tune of spending large amounts of draft capital to replace him.

When I asked people, as I am asking you now, specifically what they learned in ‘23 that’s caused them to shift their opinions about Jones so massively I get emotional responses like “it’s time for a change” or “I’m tired of making excuses for Jones” or “he had to play better.” None of these answers are within throwing distance of rational given Jones’ ludicrously repetitive circumstances. Can you give me a rational reason why it’s better to move on from Jones rather than actually support him? What specifically do you know now that you didn’t know in the ‘22 offseason?

Ed says: Nice speech, CT. You sound like you enjoyed Louis Riddick’s rant. Let’s get to the crux of the question — why there is a belief that it is time for the Giants to begin preparing for life after Daniel Jones.

I have supported Jones throughout his time with the Giants. I think 2022 is more representative of the quarterback he is than the other four seasons. I still think he can be a good NFL starter. I agree that no quarterback could have made the Giants offense look good the way the offensive line was playing with Jones behind center.

What do the Giants know now that maybe they didn’t know after 2022? Remember that to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll the first three years of Jones’ career don’t matter. What matters is what has happened while Jones has worked for them.

In 2022, they saw a quarterback who could do a lot of things well — when the offense was structured not to put too much on his plate or ask him to be the guy carried them very often. In 2023, when they seemed to want more, and when things around him went to pieces, they saw a quarterback who failed to lift — or even steady — his team. That’s what you want/need from a franchise guy when there is adversity. Instead, Jones went to pieces with them. As much as I like Jones, that just can’t happen to a franchise quarterback.

I have said this before. The time for figuring out how much blame Jones, Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge, Schoen, the offensive line, etc., should get for the shortcomings of the past few years is gone. Long gone.

Jones is entering Year 6. He has now had three significant injuries. He has had ONE good year, no matter who is/was at fault for the rest of the mess. He has one year of guaranteed money left on his contract. The Giants have the No. 6 overall pick and there are four quarterbacks, including J.J. McCarthy, considered top 10 possibilities.

Of course the Giants want to support Jones the best they can in 2024. They want to put the best possible team on the field.

At some point, though, they are going to have to reset the quarterback position. John Mara tasked Schoen and Daboll with making the Jones decision when he hired them. The situation is such now, with the quarterbacks available the first two days of the draft, the spot the Giants are drafting in, the financial considerations, and Jones’ performance and injury history that resetting the clock on the quarterback position makes sense.

For me, that is really all there is to it. I like Jones, but the circumstances being what they are and the importance of quarterback being what it is this just seems like a good opportunity for the Giants to make a move.

Boomer asks: Tell me about John Michael Schmitz...Was he as bad as PPF rated him....Did Schoen whiff again...I’m a half full guy. I say physically he held his own but with injury and no continuity on either side he was not given a lot help to succeed.

Ed says: Boomer, it’s waaaaay too soon to be bridge-jumping and saying that Joe Schoen whiffed on John Michael Schmitz.

The Pro Football Focus grades (41.4 overall, just 26.9 in pass protection) are not pretty. Whatever. I really don’t care. Schmitz had two bad games in pass protection against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams (gee, I wonder why) that dragged down his grade.

Pro Football Focus is not the be-all and end-all. PFF grades are a tool, but nowhere near a perfect indication of how well a player did or did not play. PFF evaluators are guessing about player’s assignments on given plays and about what they are coached to do. PFF grades can’t factor in a player’s experience level, the caliber of players around him, the caliber of the opposition, the continuity or lack thereof around him, etc.

Most evaluators tell you it takes three years to truly judge a draft class. Which means that it takes three years to judge what a player truly is. There is a lot to like about Schmitz, and there is no chance I’m calling him a bust or giving up on him after one year.

Let’s see what happens with a new offensive line coach. With, hopefully, more stability and upgraded talent around him. Right now, I am not worrying about Schmitz. A year from now, we’ll see.

Christopher White asks: Ed, I listened to your YouTube, and I get that the Giants didn’t want to pay McKinney anything near $17-18M. However, what would have been the downside of slapping the Transition Tag on him? Chances are other teams won’t want to go that high for him either, and the transition would have given the Giants an option at a lower figure. Is there some other penalty for using the tag that I don’t see? Alternatively, did the Giants think even $13M was too high, or are they really saying they didn’t want him on their team? Creates another hole to fill in FA/Draft and could make trading down #6 for more draft assets more likely.

Ed says: Chris, thanks for the listen. If anyone missed it and wants to listen, you can find it here. I think Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has offered the best explanation. In a pair of tweets, here is what Jones wrote:

The Giants deciding not to use the transition tag on S Xavier McKinney seemed odd at first. But with the Pats using it on Kyle Dugger, it made McKinney more attractive to teams who may be willing to offer him a deal in a depressed safety market where the Giants wouldn’t match. If McKinney got a deal the Giants couldn’t/wouldn’t match, they’d lose the player with no compensation as well as miss out on a future compensatory pick. Transition-tagged players no longer count in that formula.

What Jones is saying is that the Giants and McKinney are so far apart in their negotiations that the Giants didn’t see the point of the transition tag because they are expecting McKinney to find an offer they wouldn’t match. The way they can at least try to get something in return is by allowing him to go to free agency untethered to the transition tag and hope that in the the end they earn a compensatory pick for losing him.

If McKinney doesn’t find the market he is hoping for, perhaps they can get the player at their price.

Eric Chavis asks: With what looks to be a bunch of safeties available in free agency this year, how do you see that affecting a potential contract for McKinney? The same I imagine would hold true for Saquon with all the running backs available. Do you think that makes it more likely for them to come back to the Giants on a reasonable deal?

Ed says: Eric, I think there is a far greater chance that Saquon Barkley returns to the Giants than Xavier McKinney.

The odds we posted the other day gave the Giants about a 45% chance of keeping Barkley. I would think that’s about right. It just depends on whether or not there is that one team out there willing to go well beyond what the Giants are willing to pay.

I think there is very little chance McKinney returns. He views himself as one of the best safeties in the league and he wants top of the market safety money. I don’t think Joe Schoen is going to be willing to pay top of the market for a safety. I just don’t think that is how he wants to do business. I think he has a value in his mind, and he will stick to it.

Chris Doheny asks: You’ve mentioned that Joe Schoen is expected to build the team over the long run with an eye on positional value. If I am remembering correctly, that generally means focusing resources on QB, WR, Left OT, Pass Rush and CB. With the exception of LT and maybe CB1, the Giants need help at all of these positions. I’ve also read that Shane Bowen’s defense requires getting QB pressure from traditional rushers (edge/DL) rather than blitzing. Is pass rush an under appreciated possibility with the Giants first-round draft pick, since it is a spot where team need and positional value meet? What would you think about the Giants addressing pass rush with their first-round pick (Dallas Turner?) and using the three Day 2 picks to address the offense? It sounds like the draft is deep at WR and OT, so maybe there is more Day 2 value to be had at the offensive need positions?

Ed says: Chris, that is well thought out. I think, though, there is almost no chance the Giants use their first pick on defense. It’s quarterback or wide receiver with a sliver of a chance it would be an offensive lineman.

Maybe it’s confirmation bias, but I have never thought for a second the Giants would go defense with the sixth pick. No one I talked to in Indianapolis disagreed with that. The biggest defensive additions will come in free agency.

Brian Daboll is an offensive-minded head coach with an offense that was a brutal mess in 2023. He has to fix it. This draft sets up in a way that it gives the Giants a chance to give him a player in Round 1 who can help do that.

Simon Hines asks: If Darren Waller decides to retire, what are the cap implications?

—

Doug Heron asks: I was surprised to read that the Giants would have a dead money hit should Waller choose to retire that could affect their available cap space for the remainder of his contract. Can you help explain the rationale for that? I can see a cap hit for players that a team voluntarily cuts before the end of a contract, but it does not seem to make sense that a team should be penalized if a player decides to walk away or retire early especially if due to an injury.

Ed says: Here is the explanation of how retirements are treated under the cap. It comes the book ‘Crunching Numbers’ by Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap:

The player does not count toward the roster nor do they carry any salary cap charge. The contracts are treated just as if they were waived/released or traded for salary cap purposes with prorated bonus money accelerating and being treated as dead money.

What that means for the Giants, who converted $9.835 million of the contract Waller had with the Raiders to a signing bonus last season, is that they would have $7.868 million in dead money in 2024 because of prorated bonus that Waller was paid but still needs to be accounted for under the cap.

The Giants would not be responsible for his $10.525 million base salary. Per Spotrac, when all of the accounting is done the Giants would save $6.215 million against the cap.

